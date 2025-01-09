Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-04-18 5:54 AM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

The World We Are About to Enter

Picture of Nicholas F. Benton

Nicholas F. Benton

Nicholas F. Benton is owner and Editor-In-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press.
2025-01-09inEditorial

As many others are saying, it is hard for us to actually believe what is about to happen with the inauguration of the U.S.’s next president just a week away. 

During the last four years of the truly commendable leadership provided by Joe Biden, thinking back to what it was like with Donald Trump in the White House seemed like a bad dream. “How did we ever live with that?” we often thought to ourselves. But now, dear reader, it is about to happen again, and this time, we fear, it will be far worse than the last. There is a part of us that wants to believe it really won’t be so bad, that Trump’s bark is worse than his bite, and we’ll muddle through. Some people will get hurt, we may think, but the impact on the nation and world will not be that severe. We’d love that, but don’t count on it.

Doubling down will be the impact of Elon Musk in this equation. As much as many of us would like to take comfort in the tension between Trump, and the Trumpists, and Musk, the tandem will be effective in ways we would not have thought possible before now. The American people have been sold on the idea that money is everything – it defines their politics, their passions, their news, their truth. The last flickers of the idealism of the 1960s are in the process of being extinguished as we speak. But if you are true to that flame, and we hope you are, then you are living like us with a frustration and increasingly desperate hope that new fuel can reenergize that which our nation has been losing and has almost lost.

Yes, there is much to fight for and with. This week, Democrats in Virginia held onto their slim majorities in the state senate and house of delegates in special elections. Trump did not win the White House with any kind of resounding mandate. What will also help will be the sheer ineptitude of Trump, Musk and the people they are bringing into the government. This will highlight to everyone more than anything else what an atrocity these next few years will be. This crowd will be like the dog who caught up with the car he was chasing.

We can save this nation, the idea and institutions of democracy, probably more easily now than if Trump had lost. Yes, there needs to be a “shadow government,” which is constituted of each and every one of us doing all we can to throw the spotlight on everything that will be going on, the good and the bad. Write about it. Talk it up. Push the boundaries of the timid. Make the world around you more passionate for truth and kindness.

Be uncompromising toward the things that matter. Turn back on your favorite cable news channel, and for goodness sake, keep reading and supporting this newspaper! 

Recent News

House Democrats Seek Immediate Termination of DOGE's Unauthorized Use of AI Systems, Call Out Security Risks and Potential Criminal Liability

House Democrats Seek Immediate Termination of DOGE's Unauthorized Use of AI Systems, Call Out Security Risks and Potential Criminal Liability

Posted by Comments: 0
April 17, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Representatives Don Beyer (D-VA), Mike Levin (D-CA), and Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) were joined by 45 additional…
Read More
Our Man In Arlington 4-17-2025

Our Man In Arlington 4-17-2025

Posted by Comments: 0
National Volunteer Week runs from April 20 to April 26 this year, which provides an opportunity to celebrate the importance of the role of volunteers in our community. Let me highlight one story, which seems simple on its face: it starts…
Read More
Beyer Warns of Trump Policy Impacts on Region, U.S. & World

Beyer Warns of Trump Policy Impacts on Region, U.S. & World

Posted by Comments: 0
U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr., came before the group that he was president of 45 years ago as a…
Read More
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Our Man In Arlington 4-17-2025

National Volunteer Week runs from April 20 to April 26 this year, which provides an opportunity to celebrate the importance of the role of volunteers in our community. Let me highlight one story, which seems simple on its face: it starts with a high school student who volunteered with a reading

A Penny for Your Thoughts 4-17-2025

Donald Trump finally told the truth! In one of his rambling “lectures” – you know, the kind where he starts out focused on the topic and ends up terming Joe

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!