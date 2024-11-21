Bob Young, F.C. Business Leader, Dies at 82

Currents throughout the City of Falls Church’s corridors of government, education, economic development and general good will were shaken to learn of the passing this Monday night of Robert A. “Bob” Young, for two dozen years a ubiquitous fixture in the life of the Little City as a first-rate developer of commercial and residential properties but more than that, as an advisor, prophet and doer of much of the good that has befallen the City in this era.

A true Renaissance Man in the manner true to what that term was meant to represent, Young brought to the City beginning in the late 1990s and forward the first representations ever seen here of Art Nouveau in buildings he put up, renovated and managed. He was also chair of the Economic Development Authority (EDA) who directed that organization through some of its most creative contributions to the Little City, the most visible being the wayfinding signage that are now landmark parts of the City fabric.

He attended and led, albeit virtually, his last meeting of the EDA at City Hall last month, and for years to that point also had a perfect attendance record at the News-Press’ Monday information sharing lunches, except for travel to visit his family in California and South Africa.

A communique from his family was submitted to the News-Press yesterday which stated the following:

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Robert A. Young. Robert passed away peacefully on the evening of Monday, November 18 at the age of 82 following a courageous battle with cancer. In the coming days, we look forward to celebrating his extraordinary life and the lasting legacy he left for the City of Falls Church and its citizens. A tribute honoring his remarkable contributions will appear in an upcoming edition of the Falls Church News-Press.” Respectfully, Peter Young (son), Courtney Alston (daughter), Leah Young (daughter-in-law), Vernetta Alston (daughter-in-law), and his grandchildren Gillian, Grant, Reese, and Davis.

A native of LaJolla, California, Young attended the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and worked years for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) before going into the real estate development business first in McLean and then coming to Falls Church in 1999.

In Falls Church, he applied the use of newly-developed Mixed-Use Redevelopment (MUR) guidelines resulting in the groundbreaking development that brought the city’s first mid-rise residential condominium. That same project brought a rethinking use of the site’s existing office building at 450 West Broad, allowing renowned establishments like Panera entry to our community.

Development and construction of the Art Nouveau-styled Read Building at 402 W. Broad brought dedicated workforce housing to the City for the first time. That same building, recognized in 2007 with an Environmental Stewardship Award, also brought the concept of a living green roof to the City.

That feature was continued when Young’s firm developed and built the Art Nouveau-inspired so-called “Flower Building” at 800 W. Broad which continues to house the U.S. Post Office for the City. It won acclaim as the City’s first “Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design” (LEED) certified structure in the City.

Young’s development work in the City also included buildings enhanced with stories-tall flowers of many varieties: yellow lilies at Fairfax Square and the Scramble building, and tulips at the shops at 300 S. Washington. Adaptive reuse of existing buildings was part of his process. An award from the City for the Most Improved Commercial Property was given for the transformation of Washington Market, which houses the Elevation Burger.

His transformative eye guided both Washington Commons’ and Fairfax Square’s reclamation transformations, and most recently turned a former bank building on West Broad into a drive-through Smoothie King and physical therapy use. Young’s assemblage of parcels and enablement brought the Hilton Garden Inn, the first new hotel development in the City in decades.

His pioneering push extended to the now acclaimed Railroad Cottages community of 10 scaled houses developed for the 55+ active adult community, a project that has brought award recognition both by the Urban Land Institute and American Planning Association.

Another side to his commitment to community development here led to his role as a founding member of the Falls Church Education Foundation, established to support the school system and its teachers.

His guidance given the EDA helped oversee and played an important title role in the remarkable West End 10-acre project still under construction. His steady hand is credited with guiding the whole process successfully through the trying times of the Covid pandemic.

His work in the City secured recognition from the F.C. Chamber of Commerce as a recipient of their Pillar of the Community award bestowed with the text, “with appreciation for distinctive contribution to the enrichment of life within the greater Falls Church area.”

Young built his personal home on Poplar Drive in the City built along Art Nouveau guidelines and it contains many artistic works of the German WMF Metalworks company from over a century ago. He lived at his Falls Church home with his much-beloved English Springer Spaniel, Brandy, who almost always accompanied him to the offices of The Young Group in the “Flower Building.”

Falls Church Mayor Letty Hardi, who was strongly supported by Young since the early days of her foray into local politics, submitted the following statement to the News-Press yesterday:

“I am terribly sad about Bob’s passing. It’s hard to imagine a Falls Church without him. Falls Church knew Bob as a visionary, passionate real estate developer and businessman, often with strong opinions about city happenings because he cared about getting things done for the betterment of all.

“We were his chosen home for over 20 years and he saw the potential in Falls Church from the beginning. I also knew Bob as a neighbor and friend. He was a quiet, ardent supporter of the schools, small businesses, and affordable housing.

“Those who truly knew him also know that the time and energy he gave was both limitless and selfless. He was a proud parent, brother, and grandfather – he beamed when he shared with me stories about his travels with his family, his kids’ professional accomplishments, the aftermath of the grandkids visits, and his Covid-puppy Brandy.

“Bob leaves a remarkable legacy that will shape Falls Church for years to come, not just in the physical spaces around the Little City but also in the lives of so many, including mine. Our hearts go out to his family and friends as we mourn this huge loss together.

Other statements on the passing this week of Bob Young included this one from his colleague on the EDA, Ross Litkenhous:

“Bob was a force of nature. He shared a passion and tenacity for advancing economic development in this city that only comes along once in a generation. While Bob was known primarily for his expertise and passion in real estate, he quietly yet generously supported many of the most cherished institutions in our Falls Church community including the arts and schools. Bob worked tirelessly to elevate our city’s standing in the region, doing whatever he could to support growth and prosperity within our business community until the very end of his life. Bob Young will be missed, and I’m personally grateful to him for his many meaningful contributions to this community over the years.”

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields added the following:

“Among many community leadership roles, Bob Young served as Chairman of the Economic Development Authority for many years. He helped guide the City to be a welcoming place – supporting City businesses, working to expand affordable housing for people who work in the City, and making the public spaces in our business districts more beautiful. He didn’t accept things as they are and challenged us to see things as they could be. When he was impatient with our progress, which was frequently the case, we knew it came out of his deep love for the City. We will miss him very much.”

Joe Wetzel of The Young Group, former Chamber chair who’s worked with Young for the entire time he was in Falls Church, told the News-Press that there will be small, family-only ceremony this coming weekend, and that a larger celebration of life will be next month to which the larger Falls Church community will be invited.