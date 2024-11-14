Meridian Wraps Up Fall Sports

Four of Meridian High School’s fall athletics programs were still in action this past week, with both volleyball teams, cross country, and football all wrapping up. For football, it was the regular-season finale for a team playing only for pride, while the others competed at various levels of their respective postseasons.

After going winless at home in four previous tries, the football team was able to end their season strong by blowing out Fauquier County 56-22 on Friday night. The Mustangs got out to a fast start using their high-powered rushing attack, and then after Fauquier stayed within striking distance through three quarters, they poured it on in the fourth. PJ Anderson’s squad concludes its season with a 3-7 record and did not qualify for the playoffs, but their impressive finish can be something to build from.

Both the boys’ and girls’ volleyball teams unfortunately fell in their Regional Quarterfinals matchups, the girls dropping a home game to Maggie Walker in five sets last Monday and then the boys losing in three to Atlee on the road last Wednesday. The girls’ season concludes above .500 with a 13-11 final record and top-five finish in the Northwestern District, while the boys finished 8-12 in an inaugural season in which they exceeded first-year expectations after a rocky start.

Finally, the cross country squad competed in the Regional Championship meet, and though neither the boys or girls qualified for States on the whole, Michelle Malheiro did earn a spot as an individual to compete in Blacksburg this Saturday. She finished seventh overall in her race to lead all Mustangs while Ally Campbell’s 15th-place finish additionally earned her an All-Region medal, and the girls placed fourth as a team. The boys came in seventh, led by William Anderson in 21st place individually.

That’s a wrap on fall sports season at Meridian, but it won’t be long before winter sports start.