2025-06-17 1:31 AM
FCCPS’ Noonan to Retire After This School Year

Picture of Nicholas F. Benton

Nicholas F. Benton

Nicholas F. Benton is owner and Editor-In-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press.
2024-08-29inNews

Thursday, August 29 — Falls Church City Public  Superintendent Peter J. Noonan has announced his retirement, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year , the schools announced in their morning announcements today. After dedicating 33 years to public education, Noonan has decided to step down to spend more time with his family.

