Editor’s Update: 8-23-2024

Vice President Kamala Harris was flawless in her powerful and uplifting acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, while at the same time Trump was flooding the Internet with hostile lies and vile personal attacks. Democratic campaigns, up and down the ticket from president to local races, are now being defined by a quality of character, positive values and basic decency that can bring the nation back to its true purpose for its people and the world. I found Adam Kinsinger’s remarks also very compelling for their broad appeal in this regard.

Harris’ speech last night included the following excerpts: “With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past. A chance to chart a New Way Forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.

“I know there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know: I promise to be a President for all Americans. …

“I will be a President who unites us around our highest aspirations. A President who leads — and listens. Who is realistic. Practical. And has common sense. And always fights for the American people. From the courthouse to the White House, that has been my life’s work.”