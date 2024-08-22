Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
Editor’s Update: 8-22-2024

My Falls Church News-Press today is chock full not only of the local news of the week, but of exclusive coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Our on-site correspondent and updates from the Northern Virginia delegation included news from Falls Church’s own Jeff Person, chair of the F.C. Democratic Committee and an official voting delegate at the convention. 

     The big front page photo shows Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner shouting into a microphone over the cheering throng that the Virginia delegation’s votes were to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris for president of the U.S. Others can be seen cheering him on including U.S. Reps. Gerry Connolly and Bobby Scott and State Del. Alfonso Lopez. U.S. Rep. Don Beyer and State Sen. Saddam Salim were also part of the robust Virginia delegation, and the News-Press today features exclusive interviews from Chicago of Sen. Warner and Rep. Beyer. conducted by correspondent Michael Smith, my weekly column about the inspiring remarks of Hillary Clinton on the opening night and a poignant, highly personal column by former Fairfax Supervisor Penny Gross on the achievements of women in politics over the years.

