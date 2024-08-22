Falls Church Business News & Notes: August 8-14, 2024 – Copy

30 Minute Hit: Anniversary Celebration

30 Minute Hit Falls Church, the only women’s kickboxing studio in the area, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an Open House on Saturday, August 24, 8:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. Join a workout, check out the studio, and enjoy birthday treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Discounted memberships will be offered to those who sign up that morning. There will also be a raffle for gift certificates for local businesses.

NUE Extends Restaurant Week

NUE Elegantly Vietnamese has participated in the Washington Metropolitan Summer Restaurant Week and has extended its specials through August 25. They have a five-course dinner menu with signature cocktails. NUE is also offering two special upgrades.

Opportunity for Startups

Backstage Capital supports underrepresented founders by investing in startups led by women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs. They focus primarily on U.S.-based, scalable businesses with the potential for high growth. Investments typically range from $100,000 and up, predominantly targeting early-stage companies. Backstage Capital is a venture capital fund has invested in over 180 companies in the last five years. They offer resources for founders as well. backstagecapital.com/for-founders.

The Arc: Dine Out for People with Disabilities

The Arc of Northern Virginia is holding its fundraiser, Dine Out, at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack on Wednesday, August 28, 3:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. The nonprofit will “shake the shack” with the popular band, Big Tow, which continues to support The Arc’s mission with their performance. Clare and Don’s is donating 10 percent of food and drink sales for both in-person and take out.

Small Business Grant

Faire has a call out for its first grant cycle with the deadline of August 31. The Faire Small Business Grant provides $5,000 grants to select new retail businesses to help them stock their stores and cover their inventory expenses. The small business grant program was created to kickstart those with a dream shop. It is open to independent retail stores based in the U.S. and started the business in 2023 — 2024 or plan to open by the end of 2024. The award recipients will be announced on September 30. Faire is an online wholesale marketplace used by hundreds of thousands of independent retailers to discover unique products and save time with their wholesale buying. On Faire, retailers can shop a wide range of wholesale brands — from locally made to eco-friendly — all on one, easy-to-use site. faire.com/small-business-grant.

Last Concerts in the Summer Series

The annual Summer Concert Series at Creative Cauldron concludes this weekend. Friday evening, Irene Jalenti an Italian vocalist will perform improvisations, and Saturday evening, Veronneau, the husband-and-wife duo will perform original and award-winning songs from bossa nova, blues, and jazz to pop. Tickets are available at Creative Cauldron.

Contract Win

Falls Church-based Northrop Grumman received a $1.46 billion contract modification from the U.S. Navy for nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft and related support.