City of Falls Church Crime Report: Week of June 3-9, 2024

- Reckless Driving, N Fairfax St, June 3, 8:22 AM, a female, 23, of Arlington, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
- Reckless Driving, Hillwood Ave, June 3, 2:13 PM, a male, 20, of Washington, D.C., was arrested for Reckless Driving.
- Violation of a Learner’s Permit, Hillwood Ave, June 3, 7:13 PM, a male, 26, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Violation of a Learner’s Permit.
- Larceny of Vehicle Parts, N Washington St, between 3:30 PM on June 3 and 5:45 AM on June 4, all four tires and rims were removed from the victim’s vehicle.
- No Valid Operator’s License, S Roosevelt St, June 4, 3:05 PM, a male, 23, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Unintentional Discharge of a Firearm, E Broad St, June 4, 3:18 PM, officers responded to a report of an unintentional discharge of a firearm with injury; the firearm owner suffered nonlife threatening injuries. Incident is under investigation.
- Trespassing, Wilson Blvd, June 5, 12:15 PM, a male, 53, of no fixed address, was arrested for Trespassing.
- Violation of a Learner’s Permit, N Cherry St, June 5, 12:40 PM, a male, 22, of Annandale, was arrested for Violation of a Learner’s Permit.
- Simple Assault, N Oak St, June 6, 9:10 PM, victim reported they were assaulted by a known suspect.
- Reckless Driving, Park Ave, June 7, 10:05 PM, a female, 24, of Alexandria, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
- Driving Under the Influence (2nd Offense), Hillwood Ave, June 9, 12:11 AM, a male, 33, of Arlington, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (2nd Offense).
- Driving Under the Influence, N West St/W Broad St, June 9, 2:47 AM, a male, 54, of Sterling, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
- Reckless Driving, Hillwood Ave, June 9, 11:16 AM, a male, 31, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
- Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, June 9, 12:02 PM Unknown suspect took merchandise without paying, described as a white male, thin build, long, wavy dirty blonde hair, eyebrow and lip piercings, wearing a black jersey, black jacket, black shorts, and a backpack.