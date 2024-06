Carlos Ortiz of Meridian High School won the Cappie award for creativity at the Cappies gala at the Kennedy Center tonight. Ortiz is the son of FC School Board member David Ortiz.

Abby Berg also of Meridian wins Cappie for Best Actor in Female Roll in a play.

The Cappies (Critics and Awards Program) is an international program for recognizing, celebrating, and providing learning experiences for high school level theater and journalism students and teenage playwrights.