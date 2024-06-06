New Hotel Now Open In F.C., At West End

Staff pictured from the Grand opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton Falls Church within the growing West Falls neighborhood. (News-Press Photo)

Home2 Suites by Hilton Feted in Grand Opening

A grand but still soft opening of a fourth new hotel in the City of Falls Church last week is the latest inflection point in the coming to pass of major new, income and tax revenue-creating development here. Home2 Suites by Hilton is now up and running in the middle of the massive West End development next to the new Meridian High School.

A ribbon cutting and some salutary remarks were made by representatives of Home2 Suites, the Hoffman and Associates group that is the master developer of the wider 10-acre project, and Falls Church Mayor Letty Hardi.

It marks the fourth new hotel in the Little City, joining the Sonesta on Hillwood Avenue, and the Hilton Garden Inn and Meeting House on West Broad.

This one is closest to a Metro station, and as the West Falls Station Boulevard running through the center of the West End project, and on which the new hotel is located, gets completed, will be a short jaunt to the West Falls Church Metro station.

Rapidly, new retailers are opening in the project, while The Oaks condominiums have begun selling residences, and a lot more is on the way.

Hoffman and Associates, a nationally recognized developer of mixed-use and residential communities across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced the grand opening of the new Hilton offering there last week.

They stated in a press release this week that Home2 Suites by Hilton Falls Church “brings all the contemporary features of the all-suite extended-stay hotel brand, including 146 suites with customizable guest room designs and full kitchens. The hotel’s amenities include a 24-hour fitness facility, business center, complimentary Wi-Fi and daily complimentary breakfast. With convenience, modern design and curated amenities, the hotel will further contribute to West Falls’ commitment to fostering a vibrant, dynamic environment that brings people together.”

“Home2 Suites by Hilton Falls Church is such a meaningful addition to the West Falls neighborhood,” said Shawn Seaman, President of Hoffman and Associates at the ribbon cutting last week. “As the largest development in the city’s history, the opening of the hotel marks a significant milestone for West Falls, offering visitors a contemporary, service-driven place to stay and experience all that this vibrant community has to offer.”

In addition to access to the Metro station, the hotel takes advantage of Falls Church as a pedestrian-friendly community with bike paths and access to Leesburg Pike (Route 7) and Route 66, which are both pivotal connectors of the DMV region and allow easy visits to Washington, D.C.’s top attractions.

The neighborhood also includes more than 150,000 square feet of open space. A commons in the center of the project provides more than 18,000 square feet of central outdoor green space in the heart of the neighborhood that will feature artful landscaping, ample outdoor seating, two retail concepts, flexible spaces with moveable furniture, a fire pit and pop jet fountains, while also serving as a welcoming space for seasonal community events.

Guests at Home2 Suites by Hilton Falls Church will also have convenient access to over 123,000 square feet of retail offerings in the West Falls neighborhood with personal care and wellness concepts and a diverse array of dining concepts.

Recently announced concepts include Honoo Ramen and Bar, Ice Cream Jubilee, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, BurgerFi, SeoulSpice, Perspire Sauna Studios, Casabella Salon and the early education and preschool program Tierra Encantada. The West Falls neighborhood is also home to The Oak condominiums, The Alder apartments, The Wellness Center medical office building and The Reserve at Falls Church by Experience Senior Living.

The hotel is now open and accepting reservations.

Hoffman and Associates is a nationally recognized leader in both residential and mixed-use development across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Since its founding in 1993, it has developed over 75 mixed-use, residential, office and retail projects with a commitment to sustainable and innovative development that puts community first.

Hoffman is an industry leader in creating inclusive communities that bring people together and enhance the ways folks socialize, work and live together, according to a statement from them. The company has large-scale developments throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, and North Carolina, with a portfolio totaling $6 billion.

Hoffman is also the managing member of Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, a joint venture with Madison Marquette, which developed The Wharf, a $3.6 billion, 3.5 million-square-foot neighborhood along Washington, D.C.’s waterfront. Other large-scale, neighborhood developments include Seaboard Station, Union West, West Falls and Parcel B at Audi Field.

Its current residential portfolio includes 4600 Fairfax Drive, The Alder, The Oak, The Westerly, 2500 Distribution Street, 3200 W Moore Street, Amaris, The Signal, The Point and The Miles. Hoffman has offices in Washington, D.C. and Raleigh, North Carolina.