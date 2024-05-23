2024-05-23 9:10 AM
Memorial Day 2024 Issue!

School News & Notes: May 23-29, 2024

  • MOUNT DANIELS kindergarteners were delighted when the eggs they incubated hatched into chicks. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)
  • YOUNG WOMEN OF ACTION were recognized at Saturday’s Women’s History Walk for their work to promote diversity, sustainability, and justice in their schools and community. (Photo: Gary Mester)
  • THE MUSIC ROOM at Mount Daniel Elementary School was buzzing last week as first grade students performed in their “Spring Sing” concert. (Photo: Nicole Guimaraes)
  • THE MERIDIAN CONCERT Choir and Chamber Singers put on an exuberant show at their spring concert last week. (Photo: Beth Neal)
  • THE LITTLE FEET MEET brought out the best in everyone on Friday, with more than 480 participating. (Photo: Rob Carey)
