A Penny For Your Thoughts: News of Greater Falls Church

May 23-29, 2024

Government and politics have no place in the examination room or the delivery room, but the furor over political decisions that affect women’s reproductive health often masks other women’s health issues. Health decisions are the purview of the patient and her doctor, but those decisions are made more difficult if health care is hard to find or to access. A recent report on “Gains, Gaps and Goals: The Status of Women and Girls in Fairfax County,” issued by the county’s Commission for Women, focuses on three key indicators that impact women and girls: economics, health, and work-life balance. In this column, I will focus on the health gains and gaps outlined in the report, which is available at tinyurl.com/FCNP0524pg.

Fairfax County’s 1.2 million people are racially and ethnically diverse, and roughly 38 percent of residents ages five or older speak a language other than English at home. Data used for the report was gathered via Public Use Microdata Areas (PUMA) in all nine magisterial districts as well as community conversations conducted virtually and in person. Women participants ranged in age from 25 to 74 years of age; teen participants were ages 14 to 17. Mental health concerns, including isolation and feelings of depression, were reported as priorities. Not surprisingly, women in caregiving roles felt immense responsibility to provide and take care of their families, often causing mental distress. Data also revealed that, compared to men, women experience poor mental health and arthritis more often. Also not surprising, preventive care is a challenge for many women, especially in high poverty areas. Keeping up to date on preventive health services is more difficult in poverty areas that have high rates of uninsured individuals. Despite the frustrations expressed, bright spots noted by women were the reward and joy of succeeding in their careers, raising their families, and creating a home.

Digging further into the responses, the report noted that lack of transportation via a personal vehicle or a robust public transportation system made routine tasks more difficult. Getting to medical appointments with small children and no car can take the better portion of a day, often requiring multiple bus transfers. Approximately nine percent of women aged 18 to 64 in Fairfax County are uninsured, also the least likely to be eligible for government assistance programs. Mason District had the highest rates of uninsured women and girls, followed by Sully and Mount Vernon Districts. Recommendations included continuing to examine the correlation between economic vulnerability, health care access, and health outcomes in particular geographic areas of the county.

A follow-up panel of providers and educators last week noted that the report invites additional conversation, and I was pleased that three male members of the Board of Supervisors — Bierman, Rusk, and Walkinshaw — attended the afternoon event. Federal and state funding would help address identified challenges, but local coordination and programs are crucial to improving outcomes. Expanding non-profit partner organizations would add capacity to address challenges, especially mental health. One speaker suggested offering yoga and mindfulness instead of gymnastics for seventh grade physical education requirements, an “aha” moment for attendees. Data about education, civic participation, and domestic interpersonal violence is missing from the report, acknowledged by the Commission which plans additional research in coming months. The study emphasizes the need for ongoing monitoring and protective measures to address the challenges faced by women and girls to promote a more inclusive and equitable community.