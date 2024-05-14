Meridian Baseball, Softball, Boys Lacrosse Show Out On Senior Night

Photo: Ryan McCafferty

It was Senior Night at Meridian High School for the school’s baseball, softball, and boys’ lacrosse teams on Monday. The former two played host to Manassas Park while the latter faced Eastern View, and they completed the evening with high marks across the board.

Both softball and baseball played double-headers, making up postponed meetings with Manassas Park from April 11th while also completing their originally scheduled contests. Because of that, all of the games were only five innings, and for softball, after dominating to the tune of 18-2 in Game One, the second match didn’t even get that far. The Mustangs were ahead 12-0 in the second inning when Manassas Park forfeited the remainder of the contest, giving Meridian two decisive victories. It was a parade around the bases all night long to improve the team to 7-12, and they’ll conclude their regular season on Wednesday at Millbrook.

Baseball saw similar success, winning 10-4 and then 13-0 in its two games, outscoring Manassas Park by a combined 23-0 throughout the evening after they had fallen behind 4-0 in the first inning of Game One before even stepping up to the plate. James Teague and Mason Duval led the way with two RBIs apiece in the first contest, while Ben Kozbelt and Atticus Kim each drove in a pair in the second one to help the Mustangs improve to 11-7 as they prepare to travel to Millbrook on Thursday for their regular season finale.

Finally, the boys’ lacrosse team was able to come through to make it a clean Mustang sweep on the night, beating Eastern View 18-2 (funnily enough, the same score as one of the softball games) in a full team effort as thirteen(!) different Meridian players found the back of the net. Davey Gaskins and Xavier Kuo each scored three times, while Jack Moore, Grady Jinks, and Andres Senderowitsch all tallied twice. That concludes the regular season for the boys, who finish at 12-2 and now await their opponent in the regional quarterfinals next Monday.