With rain in the forecast, I’m moving my walking office hours to Monday at 12 pm, Cherry Hill Park. I’d welcome any final budget comments either in person or via email as we approach the finish line on Monday night. We’ve had a good budget season with a lot of detailed deliberations, markups, and a whopping set of 82 (!) budget Q&As. The budget is one of the most important decisions we make each year, and you can rest assured that we are thoroughly weighing all the different needs across the community.
As a little break from the budget this week, I’ll highlight a few calls to action:
Share: our Rec and Parks department would like your feedback on new play equipment at Berman Park that this upcoming budget will fund.
Advocate: many public comments in the past have helped us win critical grant funding. Take a minute to write in for transit priority signals that will improve bus service and alleviate congestion on Rt 7. Read on for a suggested blurb and how to show your support.
Mayor Hardi’s Weekly Update: May 10, 2024
Dear Friends,
Happy Mothers Day to all the moms and mom figures out there!
Letty
