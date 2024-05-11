Mayor Hardi’s Weekly Update: May 10, 2024

Dear Friends,

With rain in the forecast, I’m moving my walking office hours to Monday at 12 pm, Cherry Hill Park. I’d welcome any final budget comments either in person or via email as we approach the finish line on Monday night. We’ve had a good budget season with a lot of detailed deliberations, markups, and a whopping set of 82 (!) budget Q&As. The budget is one of the most important decisions we make each year, and you can rest assured that we are thoroughly weighing all the different needs across the community.

As a little break from the budget this week, I’ll highlight a few calls to action:

Walk: tomorrow is the Women’s History Walk at Cherry Hill . I’ll be volunteering in the morning, so come say hello!

tomorrow is the . I’ll be volunteering in the morning, so come say hello! Celebrate: on Monday, join us for our Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month celebration – there will be cultural performances at 7 pm at City Hall, preceding our meeting at 730 pm.

on Monday, join us for our – there will be cultural performances at 7 pm at City Hall, preceding our meeting at 730 pm. Share: our Rec and Parks department would like your feedback on new play equipment at Berman Park that this upcoming budget will fund.

our Rec and Parks department would like your feedback on new play equipment at that this upcoming budget will fund. Advocate: many public comments in the past have helped us win critical grant funding. Take a minute to write in for transit priority signals that will improve bus service and alleviate congestion on Rt 7. Read on for a suggested blurb and how to show your support.

Happy Mothers Day to all the moms and mom figures out there!

Letty

