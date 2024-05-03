Mary Catherine Chase Named City of Falls Church Director of Communications

Friday, May 3, 2024 – Today, City Manager Wyatt Shields announced the hiring of Mary Catherine Chase as the new City of Falls Church Director of Communications. Chase will join the City in this leadership position on June 17, 2024.

“I am pleased to welcome Mary Catherine Chase to the City of Falls Church team,” said Shields. “Throughout the interview process, it was clear that Chase possesses the knowledge, skills, and experience to strengthen City communications. Clear information sharing with employees, community members, and stakeholders in a user-friendly and accessible way is critical to the City’s success. Chase is poised to lead the City well in this effort.”

Significant achievements mark Chase’s career. She spearheaded the strategic communications activities at The George Washington University School of Business, where she serves as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She led in planning, developing, and executing various initiatives, including media relations and refreshing brand campaigns across websites and social media.

Prior to her time at GW, Chase served for seven years with the International Student Exchange Programs (ISEP) based in Arlington, VA, where she rose from the Director of Membership for Europe and Southern United States to the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships. In addition, she worked for several years at The British Council, British Embassy in Washington, D.C.

“I am honored to have been chosen as the Director of Communications for the City of Falls Church. This position leverages my experience building inclusive communities through communications and my love for The Little City as a decade-long resident,” said Chase. “In my career, I have realized a need for responsible and inclusive leadership, and leading the City’s communications efforts is an opportunity to advance inclusivity, equity, and belonging in our community.”

Chase earned a Master of Science in Media and Communication from the London School of Economics and Political Science and completed the Creating and Managing Strategic Alliances Executive Course in managing strategic external partnerships from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. She currently teaches a course in business leadership at GW.

This announcement follows a comprehensive recruitment campaign for the new Director of Communications. Two panels with internal and community stakeholders interviewed three finalists and provided the City Manager with valuable input in the selection process.

Maggie Redden has been serving as the Interim Director of Communications since March 1, 2024, and will continue in this role until Chase assumes office on June 17, 2024.

