Road Closure for Gas Leak Repair: No Injuries Reported

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 — City of Falls Church Police Department:

Officials are on scene responding to a gas leak on Cherry Street, and police have closed Cherry Street from Fairfax Drive to Broad Street. There are no injuries, and Jessie Thackrey Preschool is not in danger. Dismissal will be at the usual time. Car riders should arrive by 1:45 p.m.



To accommodate the road closure, Jessie Thackrey Preschool dismissal procedures will be temporarily adjusted:

Bus Riders: Dismissal for students who ride buses will be managed on Fairfax Drive. Police will walk the students safely through Donald Frady Park to the buses.

Car Pick-Up: For parents who pick up their children by car, please note the new temporary pick-up location will be on Fairfax Drive. Parents must park in the Falls Church Presbyterian Church parking lot, and school staff will meet you at the gazebo in Frady Park to pick up your child at 1:45 p.m.