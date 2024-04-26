F.C. Schools Announce Appointment Of First ‘Chief of Schools’

Dr. Dustin Wright (Photo: FCCPS)



Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) today announced the appointment of Dr. Dustin Wright as the inaugural Chief of Schools. In a press release issued today, it was stated that this new position within the district “reflects the schools’ commitment to further elevating educational excellence across all levels. Dr. Wright, a distinguished educator and administrator, brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to this pivotal role”.

The Chief of Schools is described as a strategic addition to the FCCPS’ leadership team, “designed to bridge the gap between administration and classroom, ensuring that educational policies and initiatives are seamlessly integrated and effectively implemented across all schools.” Dr. Wright will oversee all school principals and academic leaders, ensuring consistency and quality in educational programs and services.

Dr. Wright brings vast experience in educational leadership to FCCPS. He has been a principal at both Elementary and Middle School levels and, most recently, served as the Executive Director of Strategy and Planning for the Fairfax County Public Schools. His expertise in spearheading strategic planning processes and overseeing technology integration initiatives aligns perfectly with FCCPS’s goals to enhance student learning outcomes and prepare all students for success beyond their school years.

He holds a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from George Mason University. Dr. Wright has received several awards, including the Virginia State PTA Principal of the Year Award, showcasing his dedication and impact in educational leadership. His approach to education emphasizes innovation, community engagement, and data-driven decision-making, which are crucial for driving FCCPS’s mission forward.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Dustin Wright as our first Chief of Schools,” said Dr. Peter Noonan, Superintendent of FCCPS. “His dynamic leadership will be instrumental in strengthening FCCPS and ensuring that every student in our district receives the best possible education.”

Dr. Wright is eager to take on his new role, stating, “It is an honor to lead as the first Chief of Schools at FCCPS. I am committed to collaborating with our community and leveraging my experiences to enhance our educational practices and outcomes. Our goal is to set a benchmark in educational excellence that resonates not just within Virginia but nationally.”

The FCCPS community and School Board are looking forward to Dr. Wright’s leadership and igniting ongoing growth and innovation, fostering an environment of continuous improvement.