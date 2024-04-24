Governor Glenn Youngkin Leads International Trade Mission to Germany, Denmark, Finland, and Switzerland

The Office of the Governor released the following statement this morning:

Richmond, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin will lead his third international trade mission as governor to Germany, Denmark, Finland and Switzerland at the end of April.

Governor Youngkin and the Virginia delegation will visit: Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich, Germany as well as Copenhagen, Denmark and Helsinki, Finland and Zurich, Switzerland from April 28 through May 3, 2024.

There, Governor Youngkin will meet with President Stubb of Finland, government officials, strategic business associations, company executives and global industry leaders to further strengthen Virginia’s economic and cultural connections.

“This economic development trade mission with strong European partners will build on business relations, our shared priorities and highlight the Commonwealth’s capabilities. Virginia’s strong workforce, incredible business environment, robust transportation system and world-class education institutions make the Commonwealth uniquely positioned to attract businesses around the globe. Germany, Denmark, Finland and Switzerland represent critical markets that will advance economic growth and prosperity in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In strengthening these relationships, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to economic development in the Commonwealth but also strengthening the spirit of Virginia.”

Virginia is home to many foreign-owned business establishments — including 119 from Germany, 30 from Switzerland, 13 from Denmark, and 8 from Finland.