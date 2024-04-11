School News & Notes: April 11-17, 2024

THE MERIDIAN INSTRUMENTAL music department showcased their talents at Carnegie Hall during a three-day trip to New York City in early April. (Photo: Mary Jo West)

JESSIE THACKERY preschoolers enhanced skills with blocks and trains. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)

MUSTANG TRACK broke three school records last week, with three regional qualifiers. (FCCPS Photo)

THE MERIDIAN GIRLS Soccer Team picked up another win against Wakefield High School at a home game last week. (Photo: Art Binkowski)

OAK STREET third graders were thrilled to receive letters back from student pen pals in Cambodia. (Photo: Shay Roedemeier)

57 SOPHOMORES AT MERIDIAN earned individual recognition from reviewers during their Personal Project showcase presentations just before Spring Break. (Photo: Rory Dippold)

Student Spring Clean-Up Volunteers Needed April 20

Volunteers are needed for the F.C. Spring Clean-up on April 20. Students interested are encouraged to email recycling@fallschurchva.gov. Volunteers are advised to wear comfortable outdoor clothing and meet at the F.C. Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). Supplies will be provided, and participation counts toward service hours.

Understanding Dyslexia & Support for Parents Event April 15

FCCPS literacy coordinator Dr. Ann Baleto, Ed.d. presents “Understanding Dyslexia & Support for Parents” on April 15, 3:00 p.m — 4:00 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is available at tinyurl.com/FCNP0424zd. The session will be recorded; contact rsharp@fccps.org with questions or for additional information.

Meridian NHS Seeks Community Donations for Spring Garage Sale April 27

The Meridian High School National Honor Society is asking community members to donate unwanted items to their Spring Garage Sale. All proceeds go to the Falls Church Homeless Shelter. Donations accepted include books, toys, games, small furniture items, sporting equipment, and clothing. Drop off items from April 25-26 from 8:30 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. in the designated box-area in front of Meridian (121 Mustang Alley, Falls Church). The sale will take place on April 27, 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. in the Meridian gym.

OSE 3rd Graders Hear from Pen Pals in Cambodia

“He has two older brothers, just like me!” “She doesn’t like the color pink either!” In the spirit of being global-minded by uniting a worldwide community of learners, Ms. Roedemeier’s Third Graders at Oak Street Elementary were so excited this week to come back from spring break and find their new pen pal letters had arrived from the International School of Phnom Penh in Cambodia!

Students were given a third-grade pen pal to write to, tell them about OSE, and ask questions for their new friends to answer. I.B. learners practiced their communication skills, learning how to write letters that engaged with “thick questions” and how to add details to their writing. Students were thrilled to open their letters and discover that they had a lot in common with kids who lived across the world from them, and will continue to write to their new friends until the end of the year.

Meridian PTSA/Grad Night Silent Auction Fundraiser on Saturday

One of the Meridian PTSA/Grad Night Committee’s biggest fundraisers of the year is coming up! Join their Silent Auction at Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church) on Sunday, April 14, from 5:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.!

Come for dinner and bid on amazing silent auction items, such as the coveted VIP Graduation Day Parking Space or VIP Graduation Day Reserved Seating! Items include something for everyone — tickets, gift certificates, gift baskets, home decor, beauty items, and more. Bidding opens at 5:00 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. All Proceeds from this event will be shared between the Grad Night Senior Spectacular Committee and the PTSA.

I.B. Art Show On Display April 17-18 at Meridian

Public viewing nights for the I.B. Art Show will be held April 17 and 18, 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. at Meridian High School (121 Mustang Alley, Falls Church).

MHS Hosts Foundations of Mindfulness Workshop for Parents on April 16

The FCCPS Health and Wellness Committee and Meridian PTSA present “The Foundations of Mindfulness Workshop,” to help bring more peace and joy into parenting, in the Meridian High School library (121 Mustang Alley, Falls Church), 7:00 p.m.— 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. Presented by Caroline Beloe, MDM, PCC, a mindfulness teacher, the workshop will teach participants the core meaning and four foundations of mindfulness, how mindfulness improves wellbeing and reduces stress, strategies for instilling mindfulness into everyday life, and three short mindfulness practices. Free to attend.

JTP Students Enhance Skills with Blocks and Trains

During center time, students in Ms. Liz’s class can pick which activity to work on – different types of blocks, trains, books, and more. Legos require hand-eye coordination and help develop their fine motor skills. Some children work together to build structures – working together helps them develop social and language skills. During their Signs Unit, the students enjoyed building work with signs/designing buildings, houses, and neighborhoods. They also loved setting up the signs around the train set, which are great learning opportunities based around their PYP Unit of Inquiry – How We Organize Ourselves.

Bonjour! French Club Restaurant

The opening of “Chez Clark,” the new French Club restaurant at Meridian, had its grand opening on April 4. Many French students and connoisseurs attended the much-anticipated event. The savory menu featured many French classics, including plateau de fromages, charcuterie fine, délicieux macarons, crêpes maisons (la spécialité du chef). Mr. Foster, Ms. Taylor, Ms. Garcia, and Ms. Aboud — as renowned food critics — awarded three stars to the restaurant, which was staffed by chef monsieur Clark and sous-chefs Hugo, Kaylah, Julia, and Allie.

Time to Register Returning FCCPS Students

For all students attending FCCPS schools in 2024-25, parents must verify family information through the “registration” process by visiting the FCCPS Registration web page for step-by-step “how to” registration information. The FCCPS goal is to have 90 percent of families registered by June 7, so they are asking parents to help them meet their goal by registering returning students as soon as possible.

NBC4’s Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer Discusses Weather Wonders at Mt Daniel

Washington Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer from NBC4 visited Mt. Daniel Elementary School last week to discuss weather as a tie-in to their How the World Works PYP Unit of Inquiry. He spoke with second graders about his career and how he worked hard to become a weatherman. The engaging presentation included details about the weather in Virginia and Monday’s solar eclipse.

Mary Ellen Henderson’s Farrell Kelly Showcases Humanities Insight at NASUP Conference

Farrell Kelly, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School Humanities teacher, was selected to present at the Annual Conference of the National Association for School-University Partnerships (NASUP) as an extension of his work over the Summer and Fall as a fellow in the National Endowment for the Humanities program at Penn State’s Holocaust, Genocide and Human Rights Education Initiative. He presented during Spring Break in Anaheim, CA with one of the other fellows and two of the organizers of the NEH Institute. Read more about how he is building historical empathy in his Humanities class at tinyurl.com/FCNP0424ft.

Mustangs Win in Thrilling 2-1 Victory Against Wakefield

The Mustangs Girls Soccer team faced Class 6 Wakefield HS at home in a rescheduled match one day after Spring Break. The team came out strong, controlling possession and pressuring Wakefield in their half of the field. Down a goal that went against the run of play, Senior Madie Miller created space to score from 30 yards out 10 minutes into the second half. As the Mustangs pressed for a goal, Junior Lucy Hladky assisted Miller outside the 18 to score her second goal and the game-winner with five minutes remaining. The defense held firm for an exciting 2-1 win.

The team is home again on Friday, April 12, at 7:00 p.m., playing against Kettle Run HS.

Mustang Track Team Sets Three New School Records

The Mustangs battled the wind and the cold to escape with three new school records, three regional qualifiers, and 12 top-eight Finishes. The Girls Team finished 10th with 24 points, and the Boy’s Team finished 13th with 11 points. Mustang Track travels to Manassas Park today for a quad meet. Regional qualifiers include Dmitry Oleynik (3rd place, 110m hurdles), Kaitlyn Henrikson (4th place, long jump), and Charlie Alexander (5th place, high jump).

Mustangs Boys Tennis

After a very rainy week the weather somewhat cooperated and the Meridian boy’s tennis team managed to sneak in a match on Friday against Georgetown Day School. While many matches were close, the Mustangs fell 7-2 against the Grasshoppers. Charlie Taylor and Luc Slothouwen won their singles matches. Coach Mashonganyika commented that all of the boys played fantastic tennis.

JTP Celebrates Week of The Young Child April 8-12

The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration sponsored by The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). The purpose for the Week of the Young Child is to focus attention on the needs of young children. Kids and families are encouraged to come together for fun, hands-on learning experiences, including Artsy Thursday and Family Friday.

Eclipse Enchantment: Students Witness Celestial Spectacle

On Monday F.C. was in the solar eclipse path at 89 percent magnitude, which felt like an early sunset. Students and staff paused to view the partial solar eclipse at all five schools and the FCCPS Central Office.

The event was eagerly anticipated, and preparations were made to ensure everyone could safely witness this marvel of the cosmos. Special eclipse glasses were distributed, and makeshift pinhole projectors were crafted from cardboard, allowing the students to observe the eclipse without risking the health of their eyes.

What made this event even more remarkable was the realization that such an eclipse, visible in the United States, would not occur again until the current kindergarteners had long graduated college, adding a layer of poignancy to the day’s events, as everyone understood they were sharing in a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Though not in the path of totality, the shared experience was unforgettable, blending education with wonder in a moment that will undoubtedly be remembered as a highlight of their childhood and once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Meridian Sophomores Shine in Personal Project Showcase

Fifty-seven students earned individual recognition from reviewers for exemplifying one of the IB Learner Profile attributes during the Personal Project showcase that took place just before spring break. View the recognition slides at tinyurl.com/FCNP0424ps.