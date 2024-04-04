News Briefs: April 4-10, 2024

Plans for F.C. Women’s History Walk Announced

The 2024 Women’s History Walk will be Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cherry Hill Park, it was announced this week. Signs honoring key women in the City’s history will be posted around the farmhouse, the barn, the community center, and City Hall. The walk will be held rain or shine.

Given the activity of the farmers market, classes at the community center, visits to the library, league games, and playground fun, organizers expect many people to come over to walk the area and read the signs. A grand marshal ceremony will take place on the front steps of the Cherry Hill farmhouse at noon.

Beyer Automotive to Revive W. Broad Showroom for Kias

Mike Beyer, longtime and ongoing City resident and head of Beyer Automotive on W. Broad in Falls Church, has announced that the prominent but currently vacant former Volvo showroom will soon be reactivated to display a variety of popular Kia models.

Beyer said that his auto business continues to enjoy its best years ever even after the pandemic surge in sales.

Fairfax Economic Development Authority in Deal With S. Korea

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority and Korea SMEs and Startups Agency co-signed a letter of support and cooperation between the two agencies at FCEDA headquarters in Tysons in February.

More than 60 Korean companies are part of the dynamic and diverse business community in Fairfax County. In addition to a Korea-focused representative based at its headquarters, the FCEDA has maintained representation in South Korea since 2004 serving as a go-to resource for Korean businesses interested in expanding into the U.S. market.

Facebook Closes News Tab Instead of Paying for Content

Facebook has closed down its news tab as its parent company, Meta, follows through with plans to reduce news content available on its services. The news tab was inaccessible for users in Australia as of Tuesday but the company said it would take a number of days to fully shut it down in Australia and the United States.

The technology giant, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has been criticized by the Australian government and media outlets over its decision to stop paying publishers for news content.

New Compass Coffee Site Now Open on Rt. 29

The regional coffee shop chain Compass Coffee began serving customers this week at its newest location in the Shops at West Falls Church (7393 Lee Highway/Route 29). Visitors on that first day included Falls Church City Mayor Letty Hardi and Providence District Supervisor Dalia Palchik.

The launch comes just a couple of weeks after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a special exception to allow the cafe, which replaced a BB&T bank. This is the company’s second drive-thru location, joining one in Arlington.