Letters to Editor: March 28 – April 3, 2024

The Little City: Not So Little Anymore

Editor,

In response to Ms. Julia Liebeskind’s recent Letter to the Editor (“The New Building at Broad & Washington,” March 14-20, 2014): I couldn’t agree with you more. However, that train left the station a long time ago. And now we have big buildings with empty storefronts. Broad Street from Washington to Route 66 will soon be a canyon.

I think it’s time for the City’s Chamber of Commerce to look for a new slogan because this is certainly not “The Little City” anymore.

Mike Noska

Ideas to Improve F.C. Public Transportation

Editor,

I would like to present my opinion about the current situation with our public transportation system. I am not old enough to drive and I also don’t have rides all the time, so I end up taking one hour long commutes to get to places like Reston or even Washington D.C., which are only about 20 minutes away by drive, to go fishing. This is why I believe we should have a better public transportation system. The buses in Falls Church and around it are infrequent, unreliable, and inconvenient and make taking them stressful, especially for teenagers.

To solve this problem, we could implement bus stops in more areas that go to different places. For example, if I wanted to go to Lake Burke, I would have to end up taking a 45 minute walk at the end of the trip because there are no buses that go near it. We could also increase the frequency of the buses and have a timetable for the buses to stick to because most buses come every 20-45 minutes.

This would make it easier for people to get around, give teens more freedom, reduce commute times for everyone, and also stop parents from having to drive their kids around all the time.

Declan Crowley