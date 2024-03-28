Crime Report: March 28 – April 3, 2024

Reckless Driving/Eluding, W Broad St, Mar 18, 2:04 AM, officers observed a vehicle driving recklessly that subsequently fled when a traffic stop was initiated. Officers were able to identify the driver, and warrants were obtained for Reckless Driving and Eluding Police. A male, 28, of Fairfax County, was later arrested by the Metro Washington Airports Authority Police Department for Reckless Driving and Eluding Police.
No Valid Operator’s License, E Annandale Rd, Mar 18, 3:41 AM, a male, 33, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
Larceny, W Broad St, Mar 19, 12:30 PM, the reporting party discovered money missing from the business safe.
Fraud, Haycock Rd, Mar 19, 3:30 PM, victim reported a rental car company they found online instructed the victim to put money onto a gift card and provide the card information.
Shoplifting, W Broad St, Mar 20, 10:53 AM, victim reported an unknown suspect stole merchandise without paying. The suspect is described as light skinned black male, approximately 6’ in height and weighing about 170 pounds, with black hair and carrying a backpack.
Destruction of Property, Wilson Blvd, Mar 20, 12:40 PM, an unknown suspect threw an unknown object through the front window of a business. The suspect then entered the business and continued to destroy the interior. The suspect is described as an Asian male, approximately 5’5” in height and weighing about 175 pounds, wearing a blue jacket, blue pants, and blue face mask.
Reckless Driving, E Broad St, Mar 21, 7:36 PM, a white female, 47, of Herndon, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
No Valid Operator’s License, Hillwood Ave, Mar 21, 11:09 PM, a white male, 25, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts, Offutt Dr, between March 8 and 12:33 PM on March 22, an unknown suspect stole the front license plate, license plate cover and screws off of a vehicle.
Shoplifting, W Broad St, Mar 23, 6:27 PM, victim reported an unknown suspect stole merchandise without paying. The suspect is described as a black male with black dreadlocks, approximately 6’0” – 6’3” in height, wearing a multicolor jacket (baby blue hood, red and white torso, and dark blue sleeves), with blue jeans and black shoes.