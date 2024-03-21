Business News & Notes: March 21-27, 2024

V3 Workforce Summit

The Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Workforce Summit will be held on Wednesday, March 28 at the Inova Conference Center in Fairfax. The Summit is a free event to learn the best practices for attracting top military talent, optimizing your hiring process, and establishing employment initiatives that encourage long-term retention. Industry experts will provide key insights on marketing your job opportunities to veterans, and effective recruitment strategies that will make your workplace a preferred destination for military talent.

Details of the event and registration can be found at

eventbrite.com/e/virginia-values-veterans-v3-workforce-summit-tickets-786320434587?aff=oddtdtcreator

Grants for Women-Owned Businesses

WomensNet founded the Amber Grant in 1998 to honor the memory of Amber Wigdahl. The organization gives three $10,000 Amber Grants monthly to three women entrepreneurs. If you are starting or growing a business, consider looking at WomensNet by visiting ambergrantsforwomen.com/all-grants.

SEO and Social Selling

Mason SBDC is offering a free webinar on SEO Wednesday, March 287, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. Learn how to maximize the power of SEO and social media to attract customers, website optimization for lead generation, what your digital strategy needs, and how to effectively use paid media and advertising. The live webinar is free, and the link will be shared upon registration at

clients.virginiasbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=110440011

Nominations Open for CFOs

Virginia Business Magazine has opened nominations for a Virginia chief financial officer for the Virginia Business’ 19th annual CFO Awards. Nominations are due by 11:45 p.m. on Friday, May 3. A black-tie evening awards banquet will be held in June and the four winners, and all nominees will be recognized in our August 2024 issue.

Virginia CFO Awards will be presented to financial professionals who are recognized as outstanding corporate stewards in four categories: small company, large company, small nonprofit/foundation, large nonprofit/foundation. Submit nominations to

surveymonkey.com/r/CFO24.

Books and Clothing Drive

Beyer Volvo is supporting collections of books, clothing, and linens for the Falls Church Village Improvement Society (VPIS.org) Attic Treasure Bazaar and the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Book Sale May 3 and 4th. Visit vpis.org to view additional household donations accepted.

The drop offs are at the Old Beyer Volvo Showroom at Gordon Road (enter by the “Pig Sculpture”) each Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.