Schools’ First Collective Bargaining Pact OK’d

Unanimous School Board Vote on New Budget, Too

By John Wesley Brett

The Falls Church City Schools’ Board approved unanimously at its meeting Monday night two landmark collective bargaining agreements with the Falls Church City Education Association, representing certified and non-certified employees of the Falls Church City Public Schools, marking a milestone in fostering what a school system statement called “a supportive and collaborative working environment for all our staff members.”

The move came in the context of the School Board’s adoption, again unanimously, of its FY24 proposed budget that will now be folded into the Falls Church City Manager’s proposed budget. The manager’s budget will be introduced to the City Council on April 1. Expected to include a modest real estate tax reduction, it will be deliberated by the Council leading to a final adoption at the end of April before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

The collective bargaining agreement is a first, as the School Board agreed to enter into collective bargaining with its teachers and staff for the first time a year ago, following on action by the State Legislature to permit it.

After months of diligent negotiations and collaborative efforts, the collective bargaining agreements “stand as a testament to the shared dedication of the public school system and the education association to enhance the quality of education and working conditions of our educators and support staff,” a statement from the school system said.

The agreements encompass a range including salaries, benefits, and some working conditions “to ensure that our employees are supported and providing for the continuation of the PEAC and SEAC employee organizations and the creation of a labor-management committee,” the system statement added.

“The negotiation process was guided by mutual respect and a common goal: to ensure the highest standards of education for our students while recognizing and valuing the critical role our staff plays in achieving this mission,” the schools’ statement said. The full texts of the agreements are posted on the school system’s website.

School Board Chair Tate Gould expressed gratitude to the negotiating teams, stating, “These agreements reflect our collective commitment to creating a positive and nurturing environment for our staff and students. We extend our deepest appreciation to everyone involved in the negotiation process, especially the members of the education association (FCCEA) and the city public schools (FCCPS) staff, for their patience, dedication, and commitment to reaching this agreement.”

FCCEA President Pam Mahony said, “We are grateful for the formalized contract structure that allows staff to engage with the board to solve issues that affect working and learning conditions. We are happy that, together, we have created a process to ensure a more sustainable workforce in a community that we all love.”

It was in this context that the Falls Church School Board unanimously approved an advertised budget for the 2025 fiscal year, building upon the comprehensive proposal first presented by Superintendent Peter J. Noonan in January. The revised budget was described as “incorporating strategic adjustments to further align with the district’s goals and the evolving needs of its expanding student body.”

Noonan noted that the budget “underscores the district’s commitment to sustaining educational excellence amidst growth. The original plan to add five new elementary teachers, two half-time paraprofessionals, and an additional teacher for the secondary campus remained intact, preparing FCCPS for an expected increase of 85 students in FY 2025 and 125 students in FY 2026.”

In response to community feedback and a thorough review of district needs, the School Board adjusted the proposed budget by reducing health expenditure allocations. It now includes the addition of an Elementary Reading Specialist, reinforcing FCCPS’s dedication to literacy and foundational learning skills.

The budget also maintains its commitment to competitive compensation for FCCPS staff, with a proposed step increase for all eligible employees and a 3.5 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA), translating to an average pay increase of 6 percent.

In his remarks Tuesday, Noonan highlighted the budget’s balanced focus on growth, staff compensation, and educational quality. “This budget reflects our unwavering commitment to our students and staff. By adjusting our health expenditures and enhancing our educational staff with an additional elementary reading teacher, we are poised to continue providing exceptional educational experiences for all students,” he stated.

“We are immensely proud to approve this budget, which is a testament to our collective dedication to not only meeting but exceeding the educational needs of our growing community,” said School Board Chair Gould. “This budget results from extensive collaboration among board members, district staff, and our community, ensuring that we continue to provide a high-quality education that prepares our students for the future.”

Despite the backdrop of potential public education spending adjustments at the state level, FCCPS’s strategic financial planning, bolstered by a robust local economy and a revenue-sharing agreement with the City Council, ensures the district’s capacity to meet its objectives.

Meanwhile, this Monday’s Falls Church City Council meeting has been cancelled, pending the plan to meet on April 1 to hear City Manager Wyatt Shields’ FY25 overall budget recommendations.