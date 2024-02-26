Reorganization of Public Information Officer Duties

F.C. Office of Communications Announces New Police and City Government PIOs

Monday, February 26, 2024 — The City of Falls Church Office of Communications, in conjunction with the City’s Police Department, announced a reorganization of Public Information Officer (PIO) duties effective today, Monday, February 26, 2024.



The City of Falls Church Police Department will manage Police and Fire Marshal related PIO duties. The City’s general government PIO responsibilities, including weather or public health emergencies, will remain with the Office of Communications. Police and City PIOs will work jointly on large-scale City-wide emergencies, and you can reach all PIOs at pio@fallschurchva.gov.



At this time, the PIO reorganization will not affect how information, including news releases and social media updates, will be shared. As a reminder, please follow the City of Falls Church Government on Facebook and X (Twitter).



For Police or Fire Marshal media requests, contact:

Clare Casey, Interim Police PIO

Phone: 703-248-5495 (TTY 711)

Email: pio@fallschurchva.gov

For weather, public health emergency, or general City media requests, contact:

Maggie Redden, City PIO

Phone: 571-402-9102 (TTY 711) or 571-221-6103 (TTY 711)

Email: pio@fallschurchva.gov

Susan Finarelli, who served as the City’s Office of Communications Director and Police PIO for the last 13 years, will leave the City on Friday, March 1, to pursue other opportunities. Maggie Redden will act as the director until the position is filled