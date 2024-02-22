Community News & Notes: February 22-28, 2024

F.C. ACTOR Marni Penning was nominated for two categories for Audiobook narration. (Photo: DJ Corey Photography)

INOVA OPENED their second GoHealth Urgent Care location in Falls Church last week. (Photo: Inova GoHealth)

F.C. PLANNING Commissioner Phil Duncan celebrated his father’s 100th birthday in Knoxville, TN. (Photo: Phil Duncan)

F.C. Village Improvement Society Partners with AAUW for Attic Treasures, Book Sales

The Falls Church Village Improvement Society (VPIS), partnered with the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and supported by the generosity of the Beyer Auto Group, are starting this weekend to collect marketable books and clothing in good condition for the annual Books and Attic Treasures Sale (ATS). The collection drop offs are each Saturday 10:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. at the Old Beyer Showroom at Gordon Rd. and W. Broad St. (enter by the “Pig Sculpture”). Encyclopedias cannot be accepted. Donations will support local community projects and scholarships for young women. The ATS and AAUW book sales will take place May 3 and 4. All other household donations can be coordinated at VPIS.org.

F.C. Actress Alongside Ethan Hawke, Meryl Streep for Audiobook Award Nomination

The Audio Publishers Association released their list of nominees for their annual Audie Awards, and this year, a name familiar to D.C. area theatre audiences is at the top of the list.

Marni Penning, who has graced local stages from The Shakespeare Theatre to MetroStage, was nominated as one of the five best fiction narrators out of all the audiobooks released in 2023 for “Johanna Porter is Not Sorry,” by D.C. native Sara Read.

Her competition for the title include audiobook favorites Eunice Wong and Billie Fulford-Brown, and notable Hollywood royalty Ethan Hawke and Meryl Streep.

“I’m floored,” Penning said from her home in Falls Church. “This is my first nomination, and to be included in the top five narrators of fiction in the country? Completely unexpected. I’m so honored.”

Penning is actually nominated in two categories — the other is for Audio Drama as part of Graphic Audio’s full-cast recording of “Red Rising,” by Pierce Brown. Penning has recorded nearly 500 titles with the Rockville, MD-based company, which includes immersive sound effects and cinematic music in their recordings, and whose tagline is, “A Movie in Your Mind.” Penning voices General Lillith Sorrengail in Rebecca Yarros’ popular “Fourth Wing” full-cast recordings.

Penning was born in Springfield, IL, but moved to the D.C. area when she was six years old. She grew up in Arlington, performing school plays at Claremont, Kenmore, and Washington-Lee (now Washington-Liberty); and the Children’s Theatre of Arlington (now Encore Stage and Studio) from ages nine to fourteen; then went to college for theatre at James Madison University. She toured the US and UK with what is now the American Shakespeare Center, and co-founded Cincinnati Shakespeare Company in 1994.

The Audie Awards Ceremony will be held Monday, March 4, 2024 at the Avalon in Hollywood, CA. Penning is bringing the author of the book she was nominated for narrating, Sara Read (who now lives in Charlottesville, VA), as her date.

Inova-GoHealth Opens Second Urgent Care Center in Falls Church

Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care opened its second Falls Church center on February 15, connecting residents of Falls Church, Arlington and Fairfax County with access to urgent care closer to home.

The new center is conveniently located in the Birch & Broad Plaza (1208-D W. Broad St., Falls Church) near Giant and next to Falls Church Dentistry. The first Falls Church location opened late last year in the Seven Corners Shopping Center (6371 Seven Corners Ctr., Falls Church). Both centers feature an award-winning center design with bold colors, warm wood accents and an open floor plan that fosters a comfortable experience.

Inova-GoHealth treats common health concerns for adults and children six months and older, including Covid-19, flu, fever, asthma, allergies, minor cuts, burns, pink eye, urinary tract infections, fractures, sprains, strains and more. The centers are open 365 days a year, including holidays. The new Birch & Broad center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Patients can walk into any Inova-GoHealth center or use their online “save-a-spot” tool, which allows patients to save time by securing their spot in line, checking in and completing registration before arriving. For details about all Inova-GoHealth locations, visit gohealthuc.com/inova.

Friday Morning Music Club Announces Free Chamber Concerts at Virginia Square

The Friday Morning Music Club will perform two free chamber concerts in March, both at St. George’s Episcopal Church (915 N. Oakland St., Arlington, VA), adjacent to the Virginia Square Metro. The first concert, scheduled for March 1, will feature works by Bartok, Ravel and Bach. The second, scheduled for March 8, will feature works by Hasty, Mangani, Mozart and Debussy. The one-hour concerts will continue every first and second Friday of the month through May. All concerts start at 12:00 p.m.

F.C. Planning Commissioner Phil Duncan Celebrates His Father’s 100th Birthday

Last Sunday, the father of Falls Church Planning Commissioner and former City Council Member Phil Duncan celebrated his 100th birthday at an event in Knoxville, TN. The event was attended by 125 celebrants, who know the newly-minted Centenarian variously as dad, grandpa, Uncle Joe, and The Judge. Phil Duncan thanked all who attended, and said his dad “really enjoyed the party.”