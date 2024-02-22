Business News & Notes: February 22-28, 2024

Local Business Celebrations

The Falls Church Chamber invites the community to celebrate several local businesses next week. The City Council will join business owners Heather and Matthew Groves as they cut the ribbon for their business, 4Ever Young, in Founders Row on Tuesday, February 27 at 5:00 p.m. A reception will follow. On Thursday, February 29, there will be a 5:30 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony for LP Dental in celebration of their first anniversary with a reception until 8:00 p.m. And VIGEO Physical Therapy will celebrate its Fourth Anniversary on Friday, March 1, 5:00 — 7:00 p.m.

Call for CFO Nominations

Virginia Business Magazine has opened nominations for the Virginia CFO Awards. This is an opportunity to recognize outstanding chief financial officers in four categories: Small Company CFO, Large Company CFO, Small Nonprofit/Foundation CFO, and Large Nonprofit/Foundation CFO. The winners and all nominees will be recognized in the August issue of Virginia Business. The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 3 at 11:45 p.m. at surveymonkey.com/r/CFO24.

Sponsorships Open for Business Awards Gala – Escape to Paradise

The Falls Church Chamber will recognize top businesses in the Annual Business Awards Gala on Thursday, March 21 at the State Theatre. Murphy Falls Church Arlington returns as the Presenting Sponsor and the remaining sponsorship opportunities are open. This years’ theme beckons one to visit the Keys in tropical attire. More information is available on the chamber website (fallschurchchamber.org) and questions can be directed to the chamber office. For those wishing to nominate businesses for awards and individuals for the Pillar of the Community, the deadline is tomorrow, Friday, February 23.

Combined ER/Urgent Care Proposed for Graham Center

VHC Health has filed plans to demolish and replace Graham Center with a medical office building that combines an emergency room, urgent care, and primary care offices. This would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and alleviate some of the pressure on emergency services at Virginia Hospital Center. It would also provide services within the community at a lower cost than the hospital emergency room.

Virginia Intern Day

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is spotlighting “Top Virginia Employers for Interns” on Thursday, July 25. Local chamber members of any size and across all industries with internship programs are encouraged to submit a nomination by March 1. This is an opportunity to highlight companies and their interns. For more information, please contact the Falls Church Chamber or visit virginiatop.org/vainternday.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.