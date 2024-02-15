News Briefs: February 15-21, 2024

F.C. Charter Change Request Advances in Richmond

Falls Church’s State Del. Marcus Simon reported this week that an amended request from the City of Falls Church that he is carrying in the current Richmond legislative session passed the House of Delegates by a 91-2 vote and has been sent over to the Senate. The sought-for change is to allow a wider range of persons than currently permitted in the City’s charter to apply to serve on City boards and commissions.

The amendment, Simon told the News-Press, is “instead of adding to the lot of people who are eligible to serve on boards and commissions, we simply deleted the whole section of the charter that limited who could be appointed to the boards and commissions. Now, the only limitations on who can serve are those that exist under the general laws of Virginia. It should accomplish the same purpose, which will be to expand the pool of people available to serve.”

But some have expressed concern that the move to welcome persons who are not residents of Falls Church would open up local bodies to outside politically-motivated elements hostile to the City’s values, who could also use it as a pretext to sue for the right to compete for election to the local School Board or City Council.

McLean Citizens Group Vs. Office to Residential Switch

The McLean Citizens Association voted last week to oppose the repurposing of an approved office building with a 240-unit residential structure at the Arbor Row development in Tysons Corner.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in November 2012 approved the original 19.4-acre rezoning for the 2.61-million-square-foot, mixed-use Arbor Row development. But the applicants now want to rezone a 2.92-acre parcel of the site located on the south side of Westpark Drive between West Branch and Jones Branch drives. The site currently is approved for up to a 275,650-square-foot office building with retail. That building could be up to 210 feet tall, including a 30-foot-tall penthouse area for mechanical equipment.

Rep. Connelly Hails Dem Special Election Win

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connelly of Virginia’s 11th District west of Falls Church, issued the following statement yesterday following the Democratic victory in the special election in New York to fill the seat vacated by the expulsion of George Santos:

“Last night, we flipped a red seat in the House, further reducing the Republicans’ slim majority. For the past year, the American people have watched with horror as Republicans have used their majority to careen us from crisis to crisis, attack Joe Biden and his family, and not do a single thing to address the issues American families care about. Last night, the people of New York’s 3rd Congressional District said enough was enough, and voted for a Representative who will serve their interests.”

Sen. Salim’s Accessory Dwelling Units Bill Moves

In Richmond, the State Senate passed Sen. Saddam Salim’s SB 304 by a vote of 22-18. The bill mandates localities to permit accessory dwelling units (ADUs) as an accessory use in residential zoning districts. The legislation also prohibits a locality from requiring rear or side setbacks for the ADU that are greater than the setback required for the primary dwelling, or four feet, whichever is less.

Additionally, the legislation limits what a locality may require to the following: No more than one ADU to be located on a lot; A rental period for such ADU of at least 30 days; Replacement of a primary dwelling’s required parking if the construction of the ADU eliminates such parking; Dedicated parking for the ADU; Square footage of the ADU not to exceed 1,500 square feet or 50 percent of the primary dwelling’s square footage, whichever is less; and compliance with (i) building codes; (ii) water, sewer, septic, and stormwater requirements; and (iii) historic and architectural districts and corridor protection restrictions.

Sen. Kaine Assails Trump Threat Vs. NATO

Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine issued the following statement in response to Donald Trump’s threat that if elected he would encourage Russia to “do whatever they want” against NATO.

“This week, Donald Trump made one of his most reckless statements in recent memory — and that’s saying something.

“Speaking in South Carolina, Trump told the story of when one of the presidents of a big European country asked him what the U.S. would do if they were attacked by Russia.

“Trump responded: ‘No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage [Russia] to do whatever the hell they want.’

“His statement is completely unhinged and should concern every single American, not to mention the message it sends to European democracies — and Vladimir Putin.

“Donald Trump wants to be president of… what country again?

“This is why I worked for years to pass a law blocking any president from leaving NATO. And it’s one reason I’m fighting so hard to win reelection — to ensure we have a Democratic Senate that could serve as a backstop to a potential Trump presidency.

“We have to send a message that pro-Putin comments like these cannot be allowed from someone who wants to be President of the United States.

“As long as I’m in the Senate, I will not allow any president to abandon our allies. NATO and the global world order it ensures is too important.”