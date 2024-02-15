Letters to Editor: February 15-21, 2024

Is twenty plenty? How about 60?

Editor,

I was hit by a car, as pedestrian. Twice.

Once just outside FC city limits (near Chasing Tales), and, couple of weeks ago, in front of Harris Teeter. Not my fault, not at all.

The first hit was horrible — I flew in the air some 10 yards (according to the police report). The second was a real “pleasure.” The lady behind the wheel was just texting while driving.

My question is, as always, simple:

How hard is it to enforce basic traffic regulations in our beloved little city?

Not enough officers or police cars?

I can understand driving at 30 mph, but 50 or more, as often happens?

Ignoring stop signs?

Simeon Savov

Mayor Hails Editor’s Birthday

Editor,

Please permit me to join with your many friends in extending congratulations and best wishes on the momentous occasion of your 80th birthday.

Your life embodies an important part of the story of Falls Church and I hope that your memories fill you with happiness and pride. As owner of the Falls Church News-Press your work has kept local news in circulation since 1991. Along with coverage of local and national issues, the Falls Church News-Press provides the community service of being the newspaper of record for the City of Falls Church and the certified publisher of the City’s official legal notices. The longevity of the paper is due to the tireless dedication of the News-Press staff guided by your management, to reporting on local events and issues important to Falls Church residents.

Please accept our wishes for a joyful 80th birthday and many more years of coverage and reporting on the life of the City by the Falls Church News-Press.

With warm regards,

Mayor Letty Hardi

City of Falls Church

(This letter was presented to Editor Benton at this Monday’s meeting of the Falls Church City Council, which joined in a rousing version of the Happy Birthday song upon its presentation.)