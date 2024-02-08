In Memoriam: John N. Rodock

John N. Rodock, an attorney who lived and worked in Falls Church and was chair of the F.C. Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Affairs Committee, has died. He served on the board of directors of the Mary Riley Styles Library Foundation.

His law firm of Baker Donelson recognized him as recipient of its 2022 Pro Bono Attorneys of the Year honor. His practice centered on estate planning for seniors that qualified for free legal assistance, working with the D.C. Legal Counsel for the Elderly. He handled corporate work, IRS tax compliance matters, and other non-profit related issues.

He had three children, all now adults, Jay, Sarah and Sabrina.

He was active in coaching Falls Church youth sports during his children’s growing-up years, including managing teams in te Falls Church Kiwanis Little League, and F.C. Recreation Department basketball.

In recent years he was also the public address announcer for George Mason University home basketball games in EagleBank Arena and was recipient of a Patriot Club Service award. This award is presented annually to a Patriot Club member who deserves recognition for volunteer contributions to George Mason Athletics. Recipients demonstrate leadership, an outstanding dedication, and contributed positively to the advancement and image of the Mason Athletics program and to the vision and goals of the Mason Athletics Department.

Past Recipients in addition to Rodock include Dr. Frank Pettrone, Brion Sumser, Jay and Carolyn Marsh, and Dan and Patty Wotring.