Mustang Girls Begin Busy Week With Huge Second Half to Beat Skyline

Meridian High School’s girls’ basketball team continued its homestand on Monday night, playing the first of what’s set to be three games this week – all in the Mustang gym – against the visiting Skyline Hawks. Chris Carrico’s squad entered the evening winners of seven straight and 11 of their past 12, but it’s been no cakewalk, as several of those games have come right down to the wire.

Monday’s contest started out looking like an uphill battle for the girls. Maureen Tremblay scored the game’s first points on a pair of free throws, but after taking a 7-6 lead on an Ellie Friesen three, Skyline went on an 8-0 run and led 14-9 after a quarter, a lead that would expand to double digits in the second frame. The Hawks seemed to have an answer for every Mustang run, but on the girls did end the half with some momentum as they cut the deficit to 17-25, staying well within manageable striking distance.

Then in the third quarter, it seemed as if an entirely new team had taken to the court. Meridian opened up on a 13-0 run, taking the lead on a Charlotte Lieu fastbreak layup after Skyline turned it over on an inbounds pass. Then after the Hawks tied the game back up at 30 apiece, another 10-1 run put the Mustangs ahead by nine entering the final frame, and they still weren’t done pouring it on. They scored the fourth quarter’s first four points to take their largest lead of the night, and as Skyline continued to struggle for answers, Meridian was able to close out a 54-37 victory. That’s a 37-12 advantage in favor of the home team in the second half, for those counting.

Tremblay led the way with 15, nine of which were after halftime, while Friesen added 12. Meanwhile it had to be inquired to a nonchalant Carrico after the game, in regards to what exactly he told his girls in the locker room at the intermission.

“Nothing,” the coach deadpanned. “Sometimes that’s the best thing you can say.”

Perhaps it is, or perhaps he just doesn’t want to give away his secrets. Regardless, it’s another impressive win for the now 15-4 Mustangs, who will be right back on the floor on Tuesday against Manassas Park.