Business News & Notes: January 11-17, 2024

Mobile Apps: How to plan, Execute & Launch

The Virginia Small Business Development Center is holding a free online bootcamp on mobile aps, Tuesday, January 16, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. It will cover how to determine if your small business will benefit from a mobile app, and the next steps to take to deploy and market to the app stores. The session covers market research, app scoping, finding a developer, building a prototype, launching and promoting the app. The session will be led by Cameron Nelson, who has helped Fortune 500 companies improve their digital marketing and eCommerce and founded several tech firms. The link will be shared upon registration at clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=900440004.

New Compass Coffee Update

The Shops at West Falls Church may have a new coffee shop, Compass Coffee, by spring. Originally set to open in the summer of 2023, construction has now begun on the former BB&T bank building. This will be the company’s second drive-thru and the first in Fairfax County. There are currently 16 cafes selling breakfast sandwiches and pastries.

New Restaurants at Eden Center

Several new businesses recently opened at Eden Center, and another will open later in the year. Mia & More features 12 flavors of sugarcane juice and offers smoothies and snacks. Crabby Noodles restaurant opened last month, specializing in pho and seafood. Truong Tien opened a few months ago and features traditional Hue royal cuisine. In the third quarter, the Pop Up District expects to open as a food hall with a number of vendors on a three year lease and two revolving spaces that will be open for three to ten days. These are expected to attract young entrepreneurs who aren’t yet able to sign long-term leases. The Pop Up District will extend its hours to midnight during the week and 2:00 a.m. on weekends to attract a younger crowd.

NVTA Annual Organizational Meeting

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) invites the public to provide feedback on the focus areas of traffic congestion it would like addressed. The deadline to register to speak in-person or virtually is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10 and all registrants will be given 3 minutes to comment. Register at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdZKjJzYrJUddrSwDlMG8KGjuoLT1MMYSbdiarWJ4U4_iy14g/viewform. The Authority’s regularly scheduled monthly business meeting will immediately follow the Organizational Meeting and both will be live streamed to NVTA’s YouTube Channel.

Nominations Open for Employers

Commuter Connections has opened its annual Employer Recognition Awards in the Washington, DC metropolitan region for those who offer outstanding commuter benefits and/or telework programs to mitigate traffic congestion and reduce auto emissions. Commuter Connections encourages and assists area businesses and their employees with the adoption of alternative commuting methods such as transit, teleworking, carpooling/vanpooling, and bicycling/walking. The winners are selected on the basis of measurable benefits and policies that improve the lives of their employees. Nominations are due by January 31 and may be submitted at

commuterconnections.org/employer-recognition-awards/.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.