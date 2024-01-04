An Unserious Plan

By Adam Ebbin, Virginia State Senator

Governor Youngkin’s Proposed Budget

Fundamentally unserious.

Those two words fairly summarize the proposed state budget from Governor Youngkin.

To its core, the Governor’s proposed state budget ignores the warnings of nonpartisan staff, and some of his own economic advisers. Youngkin’s fiscal proposal could result in an out-of-balance state budget.

As the nonpartisan staff director of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee told members, including myself, less than two months ago: “Recent increases to the standard deduction have reduced individual income tax revenue, the primary [general fund revenue] source, and staff would caution against further changes without adjusting spending or increasing other revenue sources.”

Faced with warnings that Virginia’s budget environment is tight – revenues and programmed spending being closely matched – Governor Youngkin’s budget calls for reduced spending levels for critical investments, including public education, over the next two years.

To make matters far worse, Youngkin is again calling for a permanent tax break to predominantly benefit Virginia’s wealthiest residents. To pay for it, Youngkin wants to increase the regressive state sales tax on all Virginians.

After unveiling his budget proposal, Governor Youngkin added an even deeper note of unseriousness – a throw-away line in his speech about the Car Tax. Despite having two years to come up with a way to pay for it, Youngkin provided no plan – instead asking the General Assembly to improvise within its upcoming 60-day session.

Now is a time for thoughtful leadership – not slogans or shoddy math. The budget of the Commonwealth of Virginia is not a game to be conducted with play money.

As a returning member of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, I will scrutinize the budget and do everything I can to protect core investments in public education, Metro, affordable housing, mental health and public safety.

Legislative Agenda

During this year’s legislative session, Senators are limited to introducing 21 pieces of legislation. The House of Delegates has not established such a cap.

Given the new limitation on the number of bills that I can introduce, I will be advancing progressive priorities through my own legislative portfolio, as well as working closely with colleagues.

I look forward to defending and advancing Virginia’s progress on LGBTQ equality and gun violence prevention. I will again introduce my amendment to Virginia’s Constitution to finally remove the discriminatory stain on our governing document that prohibits marriage equality, and instead enshrine an affirmative right to marry for two consenting adults in Virginia. I will also carry legislation to ban the carrying of an assault weapon in public, as well as other gun violence prevention bills.

Stay tuned as I finalize the remainder of my legislative portfolio.

Potomac Yard Development Proposal

The proposal for an arena in Potomac Yard by the Commonwealth, the City of Alexandria, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment, has generated much interest and discussion, both locally and statewide.

I was not involved in the development of this proposal. However, I firmly believe it is a non-starter without a fully-functioning Metro system, and I was dismayed that the Governor did not include additional funding for Metro in his proposed budget.

The Governor needs to understand that new Metro investment is a requirement for the continued economic vitality of our region. We cannot even begin to consider his proposal for Potomac Yard without assurances that Metro will continue to adequately serve Northern Virginia.

Upcoming Town Hall Meeting

Save the date for a 39th Senate District Town Hall Meeting. Please join me and Delegates Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, Charniele Herring, Alphonso Lopez, and Delegate-elect Adele McClure at Alexandria City High School on Sunday, January 21st, at 1 pm.