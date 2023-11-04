News

DNC on October Jobs Report

by FCNP.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 24, 2023DNC on October Jobs ReportDNC Chair Jaime Harrison released the following statement in response to the October jobs report: “Another 150,000 jobs added in October, the longest stretch of unemployment below 4% in 50 years, and a total of nearly 14 million jobs created in under three years to mark the strongest period of job creation in modern history – that’s Bidenomics. While the 2024 MAGA field continues to tout failed trickle-down economic policies that benefit the ultra-wealthy, President Biden and Democrats are actually delivering on an economic agenda that is growing the economy from the bottom up and middle out – not the top down.”

