DNC on October Jobs Report

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 24, 2023DNC on October Jobs ReportDNC Chair Jaime Harrison released the following statement in response to the October jobs report: “Another 150,000 jobs added in October, the longest stretch of unemployment below 4% in 50 years, and a total of nearly 14 million jobs created in under three years to mark the strongest period of job creation in modern history – that’s Bidenomics. While the 2024 MAGA field continues to tout failed trickle-down economic policies that benefit the ultra-wealthy, President Biden and Democrats are actually delivering on an economic agenda that is growing the economy from the bottom up and middle out – not the top down.”