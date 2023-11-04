City of Falls Church Police Seek Suspect in Two Commercial Burglaries

Saturday, November 3, 2023 — City of Falls Church Detectives seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who burglarized two businesses and took cash and goods in the 6600 block of Wilson Blvd.



On Saturday, November 4, 2023, at approximately 3:40 a.m., the suspect forced their way into one business; then, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the suspect forced their way a second business.



The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. No video or additional photos are available at this time; any additional information will be posted via news release.



Anyone with information should contact Detective LeGrand-Douglass at 703-248-5168 (TTY 711) or clegrand-douglass@fallschurchva.gov.

