School News & Notes: November 2 – 8

MHS Band Students Ready to Work

As part of the MUSIC Days fundraiser through December 3, Meridian High School musicians will be out in the community working to earn money for their once-in-a-lifetime trip to play at Carnegie Hall in New York City in April. All proceeds from these jobs goes directly to help pay for their spring trip to the Big Apple where they will play on stage at Carnegie Hall and in a band exchange program with an arts high school in Brooklyn, NY. Let the capable, hardworking NYC-bound musicians help with odd jobs this fall.

For more information or to place a job request, visit: forms.gle/JqoAvJXJzwHDF8Ww5 or email musicdaysgmhs@gmail.com.

Nominations Open for Employee Awards

The nomination calendar and process are changing in 2023, but the awards remain the same. The initial nomination packet requirements are shorter to reduce the burden on nominators. Following initial nominations, school employees will select their building or department nominee for each award.

Those selected as building/department nominees will be announced in November, and a more robust nomination packet will be assembled by the school community.

The division-wide selection process will follow. The winner of each award will be announced in January 2024. Contact awards@fccps.org with questions.

Mt Daniel’s music teacher Ms. Guimaraes and her first and second-grade music students performed at the Falls Church City Halloween Carnival at Cherry Hill Park over the weekend. (Photo: Gary Mester)

FCCPS School Board Chairs Host Office Hours

FCCPS School Board Chair Laura Downs and Vice-Chair Tate Gould will hold “office hours” at Plaka Grill (1216 W Broad) on Wednesday, November 8, from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. Parents, students, teachers, staff, and community members may drop by (no registration required) to ask questions and offer feedback in a casual environment. As this will not be a private setting, community members who prefer to have a private exchange with the School Board can locate members’ email addresses at: fccps.org/page/school-board.

FCCPS Hosts Continuum Conference

Last week FCCPS hosted the inaugural IB Continuum Conference, which brought together IB teachers, coordinators, and administrators from 15 districts and two private schools, representing six states and Washington, D.C. This was the first conference to invite IB continuum school divisions and IB partnership schools to come together to build community, collaborate, and strengthen all IB programmes (PYP, MYP, DP, CP) across the K-12 continuum.

The conference was planned and presented by a division-wide FCCPS team and included many FCCPS staff presenters whose vision came to life with great success.

OSE Parenting Book Club Returns

The OSE parenting book club is back for a second year. The book they will be reading this month is called, “The Family Firm: A Data-Driven Guide to Better Decision Making in the Early School Years” by Emily Oster. They will meet on Wednesday, November 15, from 6:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. to discuss. There is both an in-person and virtual option to participate. Please complete this form at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScM2RCDBnOpdqF0DJKnz7KAd0_9wWcztMVuB49Ln3mkDApi4Q/viewform by November 10 to plan to attend the book club.