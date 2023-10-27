Oak Street Bridge Reopens After Replacement In Falls Church

After an extended closure for bridge replacement, the Oak Street bridge in the City of Falls Church reopened Friday.

The bridge replacement project began in February, closing S. Oak Street to through traffic between Timber Lane and S. Lee Street. The 1953 bridge was replaced with new steel beams, concrete deck, improved pedestrian accessibility and trail access to Howard E. Herman Stream Valley Park. The new bridge also does not have posted weight restrictions.

The project was a collaboration between the city’s Department of Public Works and the Virginia Department of Transportation. The total project cost was $2.2 million.