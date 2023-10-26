School News & Notes: October 26 – November 1

MHS Band Students Ready to Work

Have any leaves that need raking? Kids that need babysitting? Garden that needs tending? A neighborhood concert you’d like musicians to play? Then consider hiring a Meridian High School musician to get the job done.

As part of the MUSIC Days fundraiser, from October 21 through December 3 Meridian High School musicians will be out in the community working to earn money for their once-in-a-lifetime trip to play at Carnegie Hall in New York City in April. All proceeds from these jobs goes directly to help pay for their spring trip to the Big Apple where they will play on stage at Carnegie Hall and in a band exchange program with an arts high school in Brooklyn, NY. Let the capable, hardworking NYC-bound musicians help with odd jobs this fall.

For more information or to place a job request, visit: forms.gle/JqoAvJXJzwHDF8Ww5 or email musicdaysgmhs@gmail.com.

Nominations Open for Employee Awards

The nomination calendar and process are changing in 2023, but the awards remain the same. The initial nomination packet requirements are shorter to reduce the burden on nominators. Following initial nominations, school employees will select their building or department nominee for each award.

Those selected as building/department nominees will be announced in November, and a more robust nomination packet will be assembled by the school community.

The division-wide selection process will follow. The winner of each award will be announced in January 2024. Contact awards@fccps.org with questions.

8th-grade students participated in a showcase demonstrating their IB MYP Community Projects. Throughout the fourth quarter, students investigated an issue in a community, developed a solution, implemented action, and reflected on their challenges and successes. The mission of the Community Project is for students to make real-world connections and become mindful global citizens. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)

Field Hockey Triumphs with Historic Season

Last Wednesday night, Meridian Field Hockey played their last regular season against district rivals Kettle Run. For the first time in the program’s 10-year history, the team finished undefeated with a 16-0 record. The team finished first in the district and is seeded first in the region as they head into the postseason. They will host regional quarter-finals today.

OSE Parenting Book Club Returns for Year Two

The OSE parenting book club is back for a second year. The book they will be reading this month is called, “The Family Firm: A Data-Driven Guide to Better Decision Making in the Early School Years” by Emily Oster. They will meet on Wednesday, November 15, from 6:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. to discuss. There is both an in-person and virtual option to participate. Please complete this form at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScM2RCDBnOpdqF0DJKnz7KAd0_9wWcztMVuB49Ln3mkDApi4Q/viewform by November 10 to plan to attend the book club.

Robotics Team Offers Hand-Crafted Pumpkins

The robotics team from Meridian High School — Team 1418 Vae Victis — are an experienced team of dedicated students and adult mentors with a long history of success in the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC). This year the team is selling hand-crafted pumpkins to help offset the operating expenses of the team. Order pumpkins at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdrB_oXt-2pI9q5XkGhVZanwZKfhKhQwxqrqbsfFhVCEhEzUw/viewform.