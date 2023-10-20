Creative Cauldron’s ‘Monarch’ Harmonizes Real Life Struggles

For music lovers and those who welcome original plots and harmonies, this is a show for you. A cast of 12 sing almost 50 short pieces to describe the plight of the undocumented immigrant in the U.S.

Mayu Molina Lehmann co-wrote the book and lyrics for the story about Latinas who will not abandon their way of living in the U.S., despite being the constant target of immigration authorities (aka ICE) hot on their heels.

When she and Alfonso Molina, composer and co-writer of “Monarch: a Mexican American Musical,” visited Broadway and saw shows, they noticed the absence of the Hispanic story on stage, so they got to work.

Their “Monarch” tells the other side of the stereotypical Hispanic, not the “bad characters“ often found in theatres and in the media.

Molina writes in program notes that he used Mexican rhythms to blend them in a more contemporary Broadway musical style, and he succeeds with lively, electric sounds heard at this East Coast premiere, presented during Hispanic Heritage Month.

José Juan Hernandez is the bad guy here, Officer Castelo, whom I detested right from the beginning, as he chases Luis (Marco Salazar), the caring father of Ana (Gretchen Midgley). Ana’s mother Amanda (Lizzie Bartlett), even though far away, constantly sends her devotion and love to her daughter. The musical revolves around this quartet, their friction, their love, their voices.

(Unless I missed it, a death is never explained.)

At the show a man sat in front of me with a boy, about seven years old, who was entranced from beginning to end which says much about the action and dialogue.

Other cast members, many with Hispanic lineage, are Justin P. Lopez, Elizabeth Hoyland, Patrick Mahoney, Alex Lopez, Lenny Mendez, Connor Padilla, Emily Flack, and Oak Street elementary student Marco Romero.

Perennial Creative Cauldron favorites return: Matt Connor who co-directs with Lehmann and Margie Jervis, whose flair for creating sets with the perfect combination of properties and backdrop make her a Cauldron mainstay. James Morrison’s constantly moving projections of Latino marches and protests induce the audience so that we join the action, too. Most effective in projections is Luis who frantically tries to climb a ladder to a roof to escape the police.

Lighting director Lynn Joslin manages what seems at least 50 changes throughout the show, including silhouettes which choreographer Stefan Sittig, another area theatre notable, uses for every square inch of available space. Slow motion is an effective tool designed in “Monarch” to convey intensity and special meaning.

Merissa Anne Driskell is music director and Nicholas J Goodman, stage manager.

This is the last season for Creative Cauldron at Pearson Square since it’s moving to a new 5000 square-foot space, assisted by Falls Church fans who take pride in their hometown showplace. To contribute to the new venue, visit www.creativecauldron.org.

Monarch butterflies were once common but now are an endangered species, decimated by urban development, pesticides, and climate change. They hibernate and change, like the dreamers in “Monarch.”

The production is staged Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. through Oct. 29. Tickets start at $25 with discounts for groups. For a Sunday discount of $20 for all, use code SSS. Duration is about two hours with an intermission. 410 South Maple Ave., Retail 116, 703-436-9948.

Author Patricia Leslie