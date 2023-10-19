Meridian Field Hockey Stays Unbeaten, Football Wins Homecoming

Football picks up big 56-7 win over Manassas Park. Their season continues tomorrow at Skyline. (Photo: Gary Mester)

As the weather turns to cooler temps, we have another week for Meridian sports in the books. The Football team was able to pick up a 56-7 win this past Friday night at home vs Manassas Park. With the win the mustangs improved their record to 3-4 and gave the fans a nice victory for homecoming. They will play at Skyline tomorrow.

The girls field hockey team was able to pick up a 1-0 win over Fauquier on the road on Tuesday Oct 10th, a 7-0 win at Jackson-Reed on Thursday Oct 12th, and picked up a 14-0 win this past Monday at Liberty, remaining unbeaten.

Mustang Girls Field Hockey remains undefeated at 14-0 and Sets a New Season Scoring Record. (FCCPS Photos/Mustang Athletics)

The Girls volleyball team went on the road to knock of Mt. Vernon on October 9th 3-0 and they picked up a win vs Brentsville on October 12th. They finish up tonight at Manassas Park.

The Mustangs faced some wet and muddy conditions at the historic Third Battle Invite and came away with some impressive results to close out the regular season! In the Boy’s race, Tucker Albaugh led the team with his 62nd place finish and now has the fastest time for a Mustang on the course! In the Girl’s race, they were led by Molly Moore’s 7th place medal finish as the team finished 5th overall with 149pts beating out district rival Fauquier!

In the JV races, Sagar Nangia led the Boy’s with his 98th place finish and Ally Campbell led the Girl’s team and came away with a 4th place medal finish! Congrats to everyone who made the Third Battle All-Time List! Next up, the Mustangs take on the Northwestern District on Oct. 25th at Sherando HS.

Author Ryan McCafferty