Fall Is a Great Season For Home Improvement & Maintenance

Fall is an excellent time for home improvements. Not only does it precede the harsh winter months when many exterior projects become more challenging, but it’s also a great time to prepare your home for the holiday season and ensure it’s cozy and efficient for the colder weather. Here are some fall home improvement ideas and tips:

1. Gutter Cleaning and Repair: Leaves falling can clog gutters and downspouts, which could lead to water damage. Ensure that they’re cleared out and in good repair to handle the fall rains and winter snow.

2. Weatherproofing:

• Seal gaps and cracks: Use weather stripping or caulk to seal around windows and doors to prevent drafts.

• Door sweeps: Install door sweeps to prevent drafts under exterior doors.

3. Roof Inspection and Repair: Check for loose or missing shingles that might leak during winter storms or from melting snow.

4. Heating System Check: Have your heating system inspected by a professional to ensure it’s in working order. Replace filters and consider a programmable thermostat if you don’t have one.

5. Fireplace and Chimney: If you have a wood-burning fireplace, get the chimney cleaned and inspected to prevent chimney fires and carbon monoxide intrusion.

6. Check Detectors: Ensure that all smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working. Replace batteries as necessary.

7. Insulate Pipes: Prevent pipes from freezing in the colder months by insulating any pipes that are exposed.

8. Winterize Outdoor Faucets: Drain garden hoses, and turn off the water to outdoor faucets. Install insulated covers on outdoor faucets to prevent them from freezing.

9. Lawn and Garden:

• Aerate and seed the lawn to ensure a lush yard in the spring.

• Plant fall bulbs for springtime blooms.

• Clean and store summer garden tools.

10. Paint: Fall’s cooler temperatures make it a good time for exterior painting. It’s not too hot for the paint to dry too quickly, and not too cold that it won’t adhere properly.

11. Safety First: Check the treads on your steps and walkways. Non-slip strips can provide extra traction as things get wet and icy.

12. Attic Insulation: Ensure your attic is adequately insulated to prevent ice dams on the roof and keep your home warmer in winter.

13. Declutter and Organize: Use this time to declutter spaces, especially if you’re expecting holiday guests. Organize storage spaces and donate unused items.

14. Upgrade Lighting: As days get shorter, you might find areas of your home that are too dim. Consider adding or updating lighting in these areas.

15. Plant Trees: Fall is a good time to plant trees. They’ll have a jump start on establishing roots before the summer heat hits.

16. Check and repair walkways: Ensure that all walkways are in good shape without major cracks or uneven areas that could be trip hazards or become icy patches in winter.

17. Window Check: Consider upgrading to double-pane windows if you haven’t already. They’re more efficient and can save on heating bills.

Incorporating these tasks into your fall home improvement regimen will help ensure that your home remains in good condition throughout the winter months, and is ready for the festivities and challenges of the season. Remember to prioritize tasks based on your home’s needs and the climate in your area.