Indigenous Peoples’ Day Closures in the City of Falls Church

The City of Falls Church has announced offices and services that will be closed in observation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, October 9.

City Hall and all government offices (including the Commissioner of the Revenue, Treasurer’s Office, and Elections Office) will be closed.

There will be no in-person Early Voting on Monday, October 9.

The Mary Riley Styles Public Library will be closed.

There is no City Council Meeting scheduled for the week of October 9.

The Community Center will be open for normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., for scheduled camps and classes.

In addition, Falls Church City Public Schools will be closed on October 9.