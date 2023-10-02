Falls Church City Public Schools Welcomes Dr. David Jeck as Interim Head of Secondary Schools

ON MONDAY FCCPS announced Dr. David Jeck as the Interim Head of Secondary Schools for FCCPS starting October 9. (Photo: Dr. David Jeck)

Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) Superintendent Peter Noonan announced today that Dr. David Jeck will assume the role of Interim Head of Secondary Schools FCCPS starting October 9.

Dr. Jeck is a highly respected educator with extensive experience in various educational leadership roles, including Superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools and Greene County Public Schools. He has been recognized with several awards for his academic contributions, including the 2018 Region IV Superintendent of the Year.

Superintendent Noonan commented, “Dr. Jeck’s dedication to educational excellence and proven leadership make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to his positive impact on our secondary schools. His commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment aligns seamlessly with the values and mission of FCCPS.”

Dr. Jeck’s career highlights his commitment to student success, educational equity, and innovative leadership. He has been instrumental in achieving record-high graduation rates and strongly advocates for staff and students alike.

FCCPS is excited to welcome Dr. Jeck and is confident that his leadership will contribute significantly to our secondary schools’ continued success and advancement.

Dr. Jeck will serve as Head of Secondary School through the end of the current school year. FCCPS will commence a national/international search for the next Head of Secondary Schools after the first of the year.