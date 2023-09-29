Meridian Football Loses Tough One, Field Hockey Rolls On

District play is underway as the fall sports season at Meridian High School continues, and the football team visited rival Brentsville this week coming off of back-to-back wins. Unfortunately, they wouldn’t earn a third, losing 13-34 although they kept it close throughout the first half. They’ll conclude their road trip at James Wood this Friday.

Field hockey, meanwhile, continues to dominate everything in its path. The girls beat Fauquier 5-1 on Tuesday in a battle of unbeatens, then beat Hayfield 3-0 on Thursday to move to a perfect 9-0 on the year. They’ll play at Kettle Run and then host Heritage this week, looking to stay red hot.

This week, the MHS Cross Country team honored nineteen Seniors and had some fun with the wacky Mustang Relays. (Photo: FCCPS)

Volleyball’s winning streak came to an unfortunate end, losing 3-0 to Lightridge on Tuesday and knocking the girls back to 4-7 for the year. Their resilience after a slow start has been admirable, though, and they’ll look to get back on track at Fauquier and against Skyline this week.

Cross country was scheduled to compete twice, on Wednesday against Fauquier and John Handley and then at an invitational at Lake Braddock on Saturday, however both were no contests as Fauquier and John Handley backed out of the meeting and Mother Nature got in the way over the weekend.

Golf was off this past week as the team prepares for the Green Hills Tournament at William Monroe, which will be their final matchup of the regular season. Meanwhile, competitive cheer is finally in action this week, as they’ll compete in the Park View Invitational in Sterling.

