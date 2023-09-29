Business News & Notes: September 28 – October 4

Acton Academy Ribbon Cutting

Thursday, September 28, 5:45 — 6:30 p.m. – The City Council and Chamber celebrate Acton Academy and their newly renovated school. A reception will be held from 5:45 — 6:30 p.m. with the ribbon cutting ceremony at 6:00 p.m.

Ellie Bird Makes National List

Local restaurant, Ellie Bird, made the New York Times list of America’s top 50 most exciting places right now. Yuan and Carey Tang grew up in Falls Church and earned a Michelin Star with their restaurant, Rooster & Owl, in DC. Ellie Bird is located in Founders Row.

VEDP

According to the 10th edition of “Winning Strategies in Economic Development” survey report released earlier this week by Development Counsellors International (DCI) at the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Annual Conference, VEDP is now viewed as one of the top state economic development organizations in the country. When asked to list “best-in-class” state EDOs, VEDP was ranked among the top five “best-in-class” state economic development agencies by the site selection consultants who participated in the survey. This is the first time ever that VEDP has been ranked in the top five since the state EDOs ranking was added to the survey in 2011. Download the report here: aboutdci.com/thought-leadership/winning-strategies/#download-report

Solace Brew Benefit: Lost Dogs and Cats Rescue Adoptions

Solace Outpost is teaming up with Solace Brewing Company and Lost Dog Cafe to enjoy freshly brewed Solace Rescue Ale while meeting dogs looking for their forever homes this Saturday, September 30, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. A portion of Solace Rescue Ale proceeds are donated to Lost Dogs and Cat Rescue Foundation (LDCRF) every year. View details for the meet and greet, schedule interviews and adoptions via the link. lostdogrescue.org/events-archive/solace-rescue-ale-adoption-event-2023/

Local Businesses Sponsor Family Fun Night

The community is invited to the Annual Family Fun Night at Jefferson Park hosted by the Falls Church Chamber on Tuesday, October 3, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Enjoy dinner and activities including mini golf, a moon bounce, face painting, pumpkin painting, bracelet making and more. The event is sponsored by local businesses Dignity Memorial, Great Outdoors Landscaping, KiPS Family Gymnastics, LP Dental, VIGEO Physical Therapy, and Dave Crance and Marcus Simon. Tickets are on sale now with early bird pricing on the Falls Church Chamber website (www.fallschurchchamber/events.org). In the event of a rain date, it will be held on October 5.

SWaM Certification Workshop

The Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD) and Central Virginia SBDC are hosting a session for small, women-owned or minority-owned businesses who want to do business with the Commonwealth of Virginia. The workshop will cover the SWaM Certification process, the documents required, and how to use the certification to do business through the portal. The workshop is free and will be held on October 2, 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. The link will be shared upon registration at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=20430061.

The Arc Hosts Arctoberfest

Bring the family out for Arctoberfest, a Halloween Extravaganza on Saturday, October 21. The Arc of Northern Virginia promises fun-for-all-ages and will be held at The Columbus Club, Knights of Columbus, 5115 Little Falls Road, Arlington. The early session runs 3:00 – 5:00 pm and is perfect for the youngest ghosts, goblins, princesses, and pirates with face painting and an interactive scavenger hunt. The evening session runs 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and available at thearcofnova.org/arctoberfest/#tickets