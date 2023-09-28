The LGBTQ+ Reach

Gavin Newsom Vetoes One Pro-Trans Bill While Signing Others

September was a mixed bag for queer rights in California, though mostly good. On Saturday Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Cal.) signed several pieces of pro-LGBTQ+ legislation, just one day after vetoing one that would have strengthened trans youth protections in the state’s family courts system.

The Good

Legislation signed into law includes measures to create a timeline for required LGBTQ+ cultural competency training for public school teachers and staff, identify needs and implement supporting initiatives for LGBTQ+ students, and require courts to keep confidential any petition for a minor to change their gender markers (i.e. how gender appears on identification), fine schools for banning textbooks with LGBTQ+ themes, and more.

The Bad

Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 957, which would have required courts to consider parental affirmation of a child’s gender identity or gender expression when determining their best interests in a custody or visitation proceeding.

In his veto message, Newsom claimed that “a court, under existing law, is required to consider a child’s health, safety, and welfare when determining the best interests of a child in these proceedings, including the parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity.” Even in California, this isn’t inherently true, though a number of other protections are in place, such as a ban on “reparation therapy,” which is nothing less than traumatic mental (and often physical) abuse, laws protecting parents from extradition if conservative states like Texas start subpoenaing them as criminals just for being affirming of their own child’s identity.

Newsom’s primary reason wasn’t that existing law already covers these protections (which isn’t true). His central argument was that, if a law were passed specifically identifying trans acceptance as a factor in awarding parental custody of a trans child, conservative states might pass similar legislation doing the opposite (giving advantage to a parent with anti-trans views in a custody battle).

The Ugly

The ACLU is tracking 494 bills attacking trans and LGBTQ+ rights pretty much across the board — it’s already happening, even in states where they are doomed to fail. The implication that passing protections might energize opposition is a worn out excuse. Worse, the fact remains that — no matter how liberal or conservative a state’s politics are — people with extreme views exist, and parents who reject or harm their trans children exist, even in California.

The Trevor Project found that 37 percent of trans youth reported being physically threatened or harmed as a result of their gender identity, and that experiencing such abuse tripled suicide attempt risk. In areas considered very unaccepting, 21 percent of LGBTQ+ youth had attempted suicide within the last year.

Research by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention found that more than half of trans youth attempt suicide by age 20.

University of Pittsburgh researchers found that 73 percent of trans adolescents reported psychological abuse, 39 percent reported physical abuse, and 19 percent reported sexual abuse.

California has not seen a successful veto override in 40 years, and no moves have been made, so this bill has failed. Hopefully similar legislation will be introduced in the near future, and hopefully Newsom will have a change of heart and recognize its importance.

LGBTQ+ Falls Church Adds More Clare and Dons Events

The Clare and Don’s “No Agenda Happy Hour” is now monthly! Join us on October 8 for our next social hour, co-hosted by NOVA Pride and LGBTQ+ Falls Church! All pro-equality members of the community are encouraged and invited to come, the only condition being that you bring with you a spirit of inclusion and kindness. That’s it.

LGBTQ+ Falls Church Partners With Creative Cauldron

LGBTQ+ Falls Church and Creative Cauldron are collaborating on multiple Pride Nights starting with an October 12 showing of “Monarch: A Mexican-American Musical.” Purchase tickets on the Creative Cauldron website using the code “PRIDE” for a discounted rate and access to a special pre-show cocktail reception one hour before the show, with two drink tickets included. Donations to LGBTQ+ Falls Church are encouraged.

For more information, to get involved, or to sign up for the mailing list, visit lgbtfallschurch.org.

Interested in Partnering with LGBTQ+ Falls Church?

Businesses and organizations seeking partnership with LGBTQ+ Falls Church to launch LGBTQ+ inclusive programming are encouraged to email breach@fcnp.com.

