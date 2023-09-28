News Briefs: September 28 – October 4

Kaine, Warner Warn Of Fed Shutdown

As the federal government funding deadline approaches this weekend, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) issued the following statement on the need to fund the government and prevent 1.3 million service members nationwide from being forced to work without pay:

“In just days, the U.S. government will run out of funding, triggering an entirely preventable government shutdown that will have disastrous consequences on large swaths of Americans, including federal workers, seniors, veterans, and Americans who rely on timely government services. For servicemembers, who already sacrifice so much in service to our country, this shutdown will be particularly devastating. In Virginia alone, 129,400 active-duty servicemembers will be forced to continue working without pay – a phenomenon that will undermine our national security and threaten the wellbeing of military families. Servicemembers should never be put in this situation. We urge our colleagues in the House of Representatives to put our military and our country before politics. Congress must do its job and fund the government.”

Dehgani-Tafti Sites Drug Mental Health Crises

By Kylee Toland

With a sharp rise in fentanyl over-doses in teenagers, Falls Church and Arlilngton’s Commonwealth Attorney Dehgani-Tafti stated at public forum on criminal justice reform last Friday that there is a need to focus on mental health care, specifically for younger individuals, so that they don’t get to “a place where they want to use.”

The Northern Virginia Democratic Business Council hosted the event that included all three commonwealth attorneys from the region to take on the tough issues they face.

“Drugs and mental health issues are very significant,” Dehgani-Tafti said. “Just last night, a 16 year old overdosed and died. The number of overdoses that we’re having in schools is astonishing and it’s all fentanyl.” (Read the full story at FCNP.com)

F.C. Council Hails Hispanic Heritage Month

In addition to a special reception outside their chambers at City Hall Tuesday, the Falls Church City Council issued a proclamation recognizing Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Falls Church.

The proclamation noted that the population of Latin American and Hispanics makes up about nine percent of the total City population, and is expected to grow to 10.6 percent by 2025.

Local Man Charged With Hit & Run in Traffic Death

Brian C. Diffell, 46, of Falls Church has been charged with a felony hit and run by Fairfax Police yesterday after he called in from a garage in the Mosaic district of Merrifield to report he’d hit a pedestrian with his SUV on the on-ramp from I-495 North to Route 50. The pedestrian, Douglas Haskett, 55 of Ashburn, was reported dead at the scene.

Reports are that Diffell is a married father of two residing in Falls Church, the president of WTG Global, a division of the Washington Tax Public Policy Group. Haskett was identified as a CPA.

Rape Suspect in Quarry Inn Sought By Fairfax Police

Detectives are seeking the community’s help identifying a suspect related to a rape at the Quarry Inn Motel in the Mosby neighborhood.

On Sept. 16 at 6:40 p.m. the suspect arranged to meet the victim at the Quarry Inn Motel at 7179 Lee Highway. When she opened the door, the suspect displayed a knife and threatened the victim. The suspect then sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to escape the room and call 911. Officers and detectives immediately began canvasing for leads.

Officers discovered surveillance footage of the suspect walking near the scene. Still images of the suspect were collected. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s, thin with acne or scars on his face.