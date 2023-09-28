School News & Notes: September 28 – October 4

Ms. Hardy Bids Farewell to FCCPS for New Role

Falls Church City Public Schools announces with mixed feelings the departure of Ms. Valerie Hardy, Head of Secondary Schools, as she accepts a new role in Prince William County Schools, concluding her impactful six-year journey with them on September 29th. Ms. Hardy expressed her departure as “incredibly bittersweet,” emphasizing her deep love and gratitude for the FCCPS community and her commitment to its values and goals.

The School Board and Superintendent, Dr. Peter Noonan, have expressed their deep appreciation for Ms. Hardy’s dedication and transformative leadership. Dr. Noonan assures the community of continued commitment to high-quality education and stable leadership, with an announcement regarding an Interim Head of Secondary Schools expected soon.

MHS Students Receive IB Global Youth Grant

Three Meridian High School students, Grace Calabrese, Elbetel Kiros and Adam Belouad, were notified earlier this week that their applications to the IB’s Global Youth Action Fund were successful. They will receive grant funds to support their project: Hand to Hunger. The groups will receive up to a $3,000 grant to fund their project and mentorship and online training in social entrepreneurship to transform and further develop their idea to impact their community.

The work of these students is directly aligned with an increased focus on sustainability education in Falls Church City Public Schools.

On Sunday, the annual FCEF Run for the Schools was hugely successful — even despite the rain. (Photo: Carol Sly)

Mickey’s Music Concert at MHS

On Sunday, October 1, enjoy a concert of beloved Disney songs followed by tasty treats and fun activities. Proceeds benefit the MHS spring choir trip. Costumes are encouraged. Please RSVP at fccpschoralboosters.org/mickeys-music-spectacular-2/.

School Supporters Ran All Over Town

On Sunday, the annual FCEF Run for the Schools was hugely successful — even despite the rain. Over 900 registered runners took to the streets to support the Falls Church Education Foundation. The funds will go toward more equity of student access, significant teacher grants, and support all year long.

Field Hockey Inspires in Youth Night

The Meridian High Field Hockey Team held a Youth Night to engage and inspire young, aspiring athletes. During this event, the youth participants had the opportunity to experience the dynamics of the sport firsthand and interact with both junior varsity (JV) and varsity players.

The evening began with the young enthusiasts participating in a warm-up session alongside the JV players and then had the exciting opportunity to walk out onto the field with the varsity team. For the varsity players, it was a chance to be role models, demonstrating sportsmanship, discipline, and dedication to the younger generation.

Walk, Bike & Roll to School Day Coming Soon

Ready to enjoy fresh air, exercise to start the day, time with friends and neighbors, and the chance to positively impact the environment? Take part in National Walk, Bike & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, October 4. All FCCPS students (and parents) are invited to participate in this voluntary event, celebrating safe, active ways to get to and from school. The FCCPS Health & Wellness Advisory Committee, Bike Falls Church, and the Citizens Advisory Committee on Transportation remind everyone to stay safe by reviewing safety tips and safe walking and bike routes before participating.

Girls Volleyball Invites All to Breast Cancer Game

Meridian High School Girls Volleyball will host a Dig Pink Game on Thursday, October 5th, to raise funds for the Side-Out Foundation supporting people with Metastatic Breast Cancer. The game is a pink out.

Justice HS to Host Free Community Service Fair

On Saturday, October 14 from 9:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. at the Justice High School Parking lot, Justice High School will be holding a free community service fair for recycling.

Three stations will be set up to drop off and collect electronics, paper/sensitive documents and bicycles. Drivers will remain in their vehicles and follow the route to each station as directed by student and adult volunteers. Donations for the Athletics and Activities programs will be gladly accepted on site.