Photos Available: City of Falls Church Police Seek Two Suspects for Attempted Carjacking

City of Falls Church Police are looking for two men suspected of attempted carjacking. Images are now available below.

They are both described as males, about 20 years old, short black or brown hair, wearing all black clothing, hoodies, and jackets.

The attempted carjacking took place in the 900 block of Park Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 24. The suspects fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

If anyone has information on these suspects or the incident, please contact Det. Henderson, rhenderson@fallschurchva.gov or 703-248-5067 (TTY 711).

Safety Tips

The City of Falls Church Police remind community members that your car is replaceable, but you are not. Carjacking is a crime of violence that can be particularly scary. Knowing how to respond in a situation may mean the difference between serious injury or death and walking away unscathed.

There are a number of things that you can do to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

Getting into Your Vehicle

Walk with purpose and stay alert.

Trust your instincts — if something makes you feel uncomfortable or uneasy, get into your car quickly, lock the doors and drive away.

Always approach your car with the key in your hand.

Look around, under and inside the car before you get in.

Getting out of Your Vehicle

Park in well-lighted areas, near sidewalks or walkways.

Avoid parking near dumpsters, large vans or trucks, woods, or anything else that limits your visibility.

Never leave valuables out in plain view, even if the car is locked. Always put them in the trunk or out of sight.

Even if you are rushed, look around before you get out and stay alert to the surroundings. Trust your instincts if the situation doesn’t feel right, and get away.