F.C. Man Charged in Deadly Hit-and-Run Incident in Merrifield

Monday, Sept. 25 — Brian C. Diffell, 46, of Falls Church has been charged with a felony hit and run by Fairfax Police yesterday after he called in from a garage in the Mosaic district of Merrifield to report he’d hit a pedestrian with his SUV on the on-ramp from I-495 North to Route 50. The pedestrian, Douglas Haskett, 55 of Ashburn, was reported dead at the scene.

Reports are that Diffell is a married father of two residing in Falls Church, the president of WTG Global, a division of the Washington Tax Public Policy Group. Haskett was identified as a CPA.

Author nick gatz